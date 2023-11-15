For more than a decade, Rudy Serafin arrived at his makeshift office under the 10 Freeway as the sun rose and the roar of the morning commute shook the ground beneath his feet.

With a generator, his cellphone and a portable toilet, the 49-year-old immigrant from Michoacán, Mexico, worked with a dozen others running small businesses in rented spaces amid the concrete pillars of the interstate. They were mechanics, truck drivers, apparel suppliers, recyclers and pallet distributors struggling to survive in the area’s economy. They paid rent to a Calabasas businessman who leased the land from Caltrans and then illegally rented it to them at much higher rates, according to court records filed by the agency.

On Saturday, the dreams of many renters were upended in a pellet-fueled fire that caused such severe damage to the freeway that it is expected to be closed for weeks.

While officials say the cause of the fire was arson, without fire alarms or sprinklers, many people who worked there say it was a disaster.

The efforts of immigrant business operators are largely doomed after the 10 Freeway fire.

“I lost everything,” Serafin said. “We are not educated people. Most are people who crossed the border, worked hard, or perhaps grew up here. But we are working class people. We break our backs to barely live a good life.”

Seraphin sold hangers, elastic and wiring to the textile industry, and was trying to unload half the pallets of hand sanitizer that helped fuel the flames.

Their landlord, Apex, owned by Ahmed Anthony Novaid, had failed to pay rent on a 48,000-square-foot triangular plot at South Alameda and East 14th streets for more than a year, and Caltrans sued the company. According to the report, $78,000 was outstanding. For back rent in September.

The property was one of five properties that Caltrans was attempting to evict Apex and another NoVid company from, including a plot along the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley and a plot a block away from the fire. All told, NOVAD owed Caltrans about $620,000 in unpaid fare as of September, the agency said in court filings.

Caltrans alleges that Novaid’s company obtained leases on government-owned property with numerous restrictions, then turned over and illegally leased various businesses, including a tow company, a recycling firm, mechanics, a tree-trimming outfit and a Broke the leases by sub-letting. Trucking Firm.

The lease on the land where the fire occurred stated that the property could only be used for parking and “open storage” of operable vehicles; Other uses require Caltrans and Federal Highway Administration approval, which the company appears not to have secured. Nor was Apex to allow the storage of inoperable vehicles, flammable materials or other hazards.

Photos of the lot show piles of equipment, vehicles, shipping containers, cardboard and wood pallets approximately 15-20 feet high.

For 14 years, he said, Serafin had rented about 10,000 square feet of space, one of about 11 slots on the parcel that Novaid leased to small-business operators, most of them immigrants.

The triangular tract was disorganized, with no obvious entrance or address, and homeless people living in tents and trailers outside its gates. Murals were spread around the perimeter. Inside, workers and equipment lived close together among stacks of hay.

Serafin said there are regular fires in the camps surrounding the property, but calls for police or cleanup often go unheeded.

He and others sometimes paid homeless people $20 to walk away from their business.

While Caltrans required Apex to carry $5 million in liability insurance, fire insurance was specifically omitted from the lease agreement, according to a copy of the agreement filed in court.

Most businesses did not have insurance and all of their inventory and equipment was destroyed.

Interviews with more than a half-dozen tenants and court records offer a window into life beneath the freeways on the fringes of downtown Los Angeles, where there was little enforcement and an underground economy flourished.

“We’re living paycheck to paycheck,” said Jose Luis Villamil Rodriguez, 53, who keeps a mechanic stand beneath the freeway.

Cleanup work began with a slow recovery from the 10 Freeway fire, which was soon followed by a large hay fire that destroyed businesses below.

He estimates he lost $100,000 worth of tools, trucks and equipment, including a 1970 GMC camper that he fixed up for $20,000. Now he will have to return the first installment of that payment to his customer.

“This cannot be true; I hope it’s not true, but if it is -” he said to himself as he drove to the store the night of the fire. “I think I’ll be OK. But it ended up like this. Have you given up?”

Rodriguez, who is Oaxacan, came to the United States from Mexico at the age of 19. He worked on cars using a generator for lighting and a portable air compressor to power his equipment. He paid Novaid’s company $1,450 per month for the space. He had no insurance.

Now all this had turned into ashes. Concrete pillars were broken and burned.

Governor Gavin Newsom was promising to “fix the 10.” What Rodriguez wanted was his business back, as did Serafin.

Seraphin hung a colorful sign advertising its delivery service between two freeway poles that dotted the garment district. Over the years, his business grew, and he was able to support his wife and four children after paying one of Novaid’s companies $4,500 per month. He

It is estimated that collectively, tenants there paid a total of about $23,500 per month.

Rodriguez said the owner is tireless when it comes to collecting rent. “I had to pay by the first of the month,” he said. “There wasn’t much scope there.”

Another tenant, Alfredo Lara, 54, said his rent was $4,000 a month, so high that he began subleasing a portion of his space to three other people for $1,000 each.

Apex, meanwhile, was required to pay Caltrans $6,518 per month to lease the land, a figure that had not changed since about 2015, according to court records. Caltrans began leasing the land to Apex in 2008 for $5,300 per month.

After the fire, Serafin said, he received dozens of calls from people asking if he was OK. On Sunday, he also got a call from Novaid asking if the fire had broken out on his property.

“Then they asked if there was an investigation,” Serafin said. “I said yes. Then he hung up the phone.”

When asked about the fire on phone on Monday, Novaid said he did not know anything yet and was taking advice from his lawyers.

His lawyer Mainac D’Attare said he and his client are conducting their own investigations into where and how the fire started.

“It’s so recent that we don’t even know what happened,” D’Attare told The Times, later adding in an email that Apex Development “had nothing to do with the fire.”

The relationship between Novaid and his tenants had soured for a long time.

In April, court records say, a Caltrans employee visited the lot and told tenants to stop paying their rent to Apex because the state planned to evict the company.

That trip prompted Apex to sue Caltrans in June, accusing the agency of interfering with its businesses, according to court records. Apex also said it has raised more than $100,000 for improvements to the property, and that ousting Novaid’s firm would amount to “unjust enrichment” of Caltrans.

Workers down the highway stopped getting paid.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t want to pay him,” Serafin said. “We just wanted him to fix it, pay Caltrans.”

it did not work. In June, he said, Novaid arrived with security in unmarked cars and locked the gates with long iron rods until every tenant paid rent.

Novaid stationed a few people at the gate while tenants brought cashier’s checks from their banks, Serafin said.

“He was trying to get as much money out of us as he could,” Serafin said. They continued paying it until October, shortly after which state lawyers moved to evict Apex from five of its sites.

Several tenants, including Serafin, said they stopped making payments to Novaid this month after he received a court notice to appear for trial in December. He said that as soon as he stopped paying the fare, Novaid again threatened to close the gate.

“They sent one of their employees to collect the payment,” said Carina Quinto, who runs a mobile mechanic shop near the underpass. “We told him no, you can’t do that. This is not legal.”

He said, normally he would respond by closing the doors, but this time no one came to close the doors.

Then the fire broke out, a little more than a week later.

