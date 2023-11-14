Under one roof: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. integrates its operations in Geneva

GENEVA, November 14, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today operates as a holding company. Still working. Announced the integration of its operations and affiliated entities under one Geneva roof. Our new headquarters is now located at 58 Avenue Cassai, Geneva.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, said, “This strategic integration into our state-of-the-art facilities enhances collaboration and interaction across our diverse subsidiaries, each of which specializes in different areas of our broad technology portfolio. While each subsidiary will continue to operate as a separate business unit by centralizing processes, systems, resources and procedures, our goal is to increase coordination and collaboration between teams, sharing innovations and new technological advancements, but also reducing corporate costs. To reduce and improve our bottom line. ,

Our subsidiaries include:

SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) – focuses on semiconductor, PKI and post-quantum technology products. WISeKey Semiconductors, a SEALSQ-owned company with operations in Mayreuil France focused on the development of next generation semiconductors, is also headquartered in Geneva. WISeKey SA – Specializing in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identity in IoT, Blockchain and AI. WISeSat.Space AG – focuses on space technology for secure satellite communications, especially for IoT applications. WISe.ART Corp – dedicated to trusted blockchain NFTs and managing the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

These subsidiaries play a vital role in WISeKey’s mission to secure the Internet, each contributing their unique research and expertise. Together, they form a consolidated platform that integrates blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies to secure a digital identity ecosystem for individuals and objects. With more than 1.6 billion microchips deployed globally, WISeKey is at the forefront of securing the Internet of Everything. Our semiconductors not only provide security but also generate big data, which combined with AI facilitates predictive equipment failure prevention.

The WISeKey cryptographic root of trust, trusted by OISTE/WISeKey, ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people, providing secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain and AI applications.

For more information about WISeKey’s strategic direction, its innovative solutions and the integration of its subsidiaries, please visit

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Limited (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT solutions platforms. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operating subsidiaries, each of which is dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. Subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductor, PKI and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which provides RoT for secure authentication and identity in IoT, blockchain and Specializes in PKI solutions. and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communications, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and secure NFTs. WISe.ART operates the marketplace for transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission to secure the Internet by focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies integrate seamlessly into the broader WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures the digital identity ecosystem for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI and IoT technologies. With more than 1.6 billion microchips deployed in various IoT areas, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable big data that, when analyzed with AI, enables predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identity for IoT, Blockchain and AI applications. The WISeKey root of trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between goods and people. For more information about WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiaries, please visit www.wayskey.com.

Press and Investor Contact:

WISeKey International Holding Limited

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Phone: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected] WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Katy

Equity Group Inc.

Phone: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer: This communication explicitly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements regarding WISeKey International Holding Limited and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause WISeKey International Holding Limited’s actual results, financial position, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. May differ from. Such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Limited is providing this communication as of the date hereof and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a or Article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus. SIX within the meaning of the listing rules of the Swiss Exchange. Investors should rely on their own assessment of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is a promise or representation regarding the future performance of WISeKey, or shall be relied upon.

Source: www.globenewswire.com