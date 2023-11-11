Under new CEO Wentworth, Walgreens continues to sell distributor stake

Walgreens Boots Alliance has sold shares in pharmaceutical distributor Cenkora, formerly AmerisourceBergen. , [+] Proceeds of $674 million, which will be used for “debt repayment and general corporate purposes”, the company announced on November 10, 2023. Walgreens and Walgreen Company signage shown outside their corporate offices in Deerfield, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) getty images

Walgreens Boots Alliance has sold more shares of drug distributor Cenkora, formerly AmerisourceBergen, for proceeds of $674 million, which will be used for “debt payments and general corporate purposes.”

The stock sale, which comes less than a month after former Express Scripts top executive Tim Wentworth became chief executive of Walgreens, reduced the drugstore chain’s stake in Cenkora to 15%, although Walgreens remains the distributor. Remains the largest shareholder.

“This transaction is another decisive action to further simplify the company’s portfolio while improving cash management,” Walgreens said in a statement Friday.

Walgreens began reducing its stake in distributors and other businesses over the past two years under former Chief Executive Rose Brewer to free up money for other priorities, such as doctor-staffed primary care clinics attached to drugstores. Its a multi-billion dollar bet.

The divestment strategy continues under Wentworth as he builds his new executive team. Walgreens appointed Neil Sample as its new executive vice president and chief information officer earlier this month, while the company continued to reduce its headcount at company headquarters this week.

In May, Walgreens sold shares of Cenkora, then known as AmerisourceBergen, for proceeds of $694 million. That sale was followed by another sale of the distributor’s stock last December with proceeds of $1 billion, reducing its stake in the company to less than 20%.

Walgreens is spending billions of dollars to expand its primary care business and has used a mix of equity and debt to do so. Most notably, Walgreens has invested in VillageMD, which last year announced plans to buy Summit Health for $8.9 billion to expand doctor-staffed clinics nationwide. The transaction includes investments from Walgreens, which already owns about half of VillageMD, and Cigna’s health care business Evernorth.

The combination comes as Walgreens and rivals CVS Health, Walmart and Amazon push to provide medical care in drugstores and other retail settings.