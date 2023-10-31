Uncovering the sustainability dilemma of Halloween candy

Map of Favorite Halloween Candies by State candystore.com

Halloween candy and trick-or-treating are popular traditions around the world, but this beloved tradition comes with an even smaller environmental cost than the sweets. According to the Library of Congress, Halloween originates from an ancient Celtic festival called Samhain (a Gaelic word pronounced “SAH-win”). Its purpose was to welcome the harvest at the end of summer. People used to light torches to ward off ghosts and evil spirits. Trick-or-Treat and Eating Candy The origins of candy are a little less clear, but historians believe it is linked to traditions of leaving offerings to appease the spirits.

From a scary environment to a billion dollar industry

That tradition of warding off evil spirits and keeping vibrations high has since grown into big business. The National Retail Federation expects Halloween sales to reach $3.6 billion in 2023. Approximately 172 million Americans celebrate the holidays in some way. As noted in the map above, every state has a favorite candy brand to tempt trick-or-treaters.

Candy and Food Waste: A Case for Conservation

In addition to the age-old debate between parents and children about Halloween candy consumption, there is also a sustainability concern. The first issue is that of material wastage. Different candies come in wrappers that are difficult to recycle, a relic of the ’70s tinkering scares. Next, there are concerns about the amount of food waste that occurs at Halloween. The World Economic Forum claims that discarded pumpkins alone cause 18,000 tons of food waste, and more than $400 million worth of uneaten candy is thrown away every year.

The Dark Side of Halloween Candy Production: Environmental Damage and Harmful Chemicals

Consumer advocates claim that a dark side of Halloween candy production is that it still uses controversial ingredients such as Red Dye No. 3 and titanium dioxide. Both are at issue in recent lawsuits regarding the health effects of these chemicals. The Sierra Club and the National Wildlife Federation have raised other alarming concerns, such as the use of palm oil, an ingredient in Halloween candy as well as nearly half of all grocery products. Rainforests in Asia and the Amazon are burned to make way for palm oil plantations, which contributes to air pollution and the destruction of animal habitats.

Candy corn is always controversial, but what’s in it?

Candy Corn is constantly divided into “love it” or “hate it” teams, and judging by its ingredients this writer is firmly in the latter camp. “Candy Corn is classified as Mallow Cream. Its ingredients are sugar, corn syrup, confectioner’s glaze (shellac), salt, dextrose, gelatin, sesame oil, artificial flavor, honey, and color,” Rich Hartel, Editor-in told. Head of Institute of Food Technology Food Science Journal. Depending on the manufacturer, those colors are the aforementioned red color which was banned in California. Hartel also confirmed reports that candy corn was made from insects. The conch that gives the dessert its glossy shine comes from the secretions of the lac insect. It is purified for human consumption. This ingredient is used to make malted milk balls and other coated sweets.

A shift toward sustainability?

There’s a shift toward sustainable candy alternatives: organic ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, and even sweet innovations. Nestlé recently announced that it will be removing all artificial colors and flavors from its candies for the entire year. Other manufacturers are making changes such as reducing the amount of packaging used and switching to biodegradable materials.

Sustainable behavior and this halloween

Until these changes go into effect, here are some ways to make this Halloween more sustainable. As a counterbalance to its warnings about Halloween candy and palm oil, the Sierra Club offers a list of candies it considers sustainable. Yoga Journal also created a list of eco-friendly candies, which includes items that use compostable packaging, exclude palm oil or are fair trade. You can also be sustainable by reading labels and replacing Halloween candy with other treats, like homemade cookies. Although there is guidance on how to find sustainable and eco-friendly candy, unfortunately, none of these lists can help you figure out which neighbor has the proverbial “good candy.” happy Halloween!