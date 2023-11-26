Hours-long queues at the border in Bulgaria and Romania are having an adverse impact on the climate. Could entry into the Schengen area help?

Pollution is increasing due to lorries lining up for several kilometers on both sides of the crossing between Romania and Bulgaria.

People in the border town of Giurgiu in southern Romania have felt for years that the air they breathe is no longer as clean as it used to be. The situation becomes worse near the checkpoint with Bulgaria, where hundreds of lorries wait for hours for inspection and permission for passage.

Romania and Bulgaria are EU member states since 2007. Their campaign to become part of the Schengen Zone – an area that allows people and goods to travel freely between member countries without passing through border controls – continues, however.

Joining Schengen will reduce border waiting times, congestion and emissions from running engines.

Long queues are inconvenient for tourists going on holidays. But for heavy duty drivers vehicles What crosses EU borders on a daily basis has a huge economic and health impact.

Slow-moving traffic makes air ‘unbearable’ at Bulgaria and Romania borders

“Seven kilometer bypass from Giurgiu romania The border with Bulgaria is filled with hundreds of lorries day and night,” Bogdan Priceputu, born and raised in Giurgiu, tells Euronews Green.

“Not only is the air in that area the dirtiest but the surrounding grounds are also littered with garbage drivers To cross the border into Bulgaria wait for hours on the side of the road, without facilities and sanitation facilities.

Until recently, Bogdan’s father worked as a customs officer on the Romanian side of the border. “I know that at times during the day the wind became unbearable due to the slow blowing traffic,” He says.

The situation is not much better on the Bulgarian side of the border. For years the border city of Ruiz has been trying to curb its air pollution problem but to no avail. people have taken to the streets Oppose This issue has also become a subject of debate in the European Parliament.

The Danube River serves as the border between Romania and Bulgaria. Bogdan says that when he boards his boat and goes out on the river, he sometimes sees clouds of mist rising in the nearby canal. “I don’t know it’s from there trafficBut the increasing number of lorries waiting nearby at the border certainly doesn’t help.

It is not easy for lorry drivers.

“A few weeks ago I had to wait for more than 24 hours to cross the border from Bulgaria to Romania,” a Romanian lorry driver told Euronews Green. “Of course it was unbearable, of course it is pollution, I am driving a chiller lorry and the engine has to be running almost all the time otherwise the shipment gets spoiled.

What are the health risks of traffic pollution in Bulgaria and Romania?

Southeastern Europe has some of the most polluted cities in the EU according to Eurostat. Bulgaria and Romania have the first and third highest levels of particulate matter – also known as PM2.5 – in the entire EU.

It’s going to get worse as winter approaches: studies The drop in temperatures in Bulgaria has led to a large increase in PM10 levels due to transport, industry and home heating.

According to the European Environment Agency, pollutants such as suspended particles in the air are of particular concern because they reduce people’s life expectancy, increasing many chronic and acute respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Excessive traffic emissions put border communities at risk of pollution-related health problems.

,air pollution It is one of the leading causes of pulmonary cancer,” oncologist Roxana Macari tells Euronews Green. “It also increases the risk of breast, liver and pancreatic cancer in all age groups.”

Roxana practices medicine in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, but often travels to the border town of Giurgiu where some of her relatives live.

“Traffic has increased significantly over the years. Every day there are hundreds of lorries waiting to enter Bulgaria around the city, some of which are running with their engines running. That can’t be good for the air quality in the area,” she says.

PM 2.5 may also have long-term effects ChildrenLung function and development. This can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, including asthma, which affects nine percent of young people in Europe.

Environmental impact of excluding Romania and Bulgaria schengen area Adding.

What keeps Bulgaria and Romania out of the Schengen Area?

Both Bulgaria and Romania met the criteria necessary to join. free from passport area more than a decade ago.

They have received support from the European Commission and the European Parliament. But the final green light has to come from the Council of the EU.

They need approval from all 27 EU countries but still face opposition austria And Netherlands.

Austria’s resistance stems from widespread dissatisfaction with Schengen and the flow of migrants entering the EU. The Netherlands has indicated that it may approve Bulgaria’s bid if conditions on judicial reform and anti-corruption fight are met.

New one vote It is scheduled to be held next month.

What is the environmental impact of border crossing delays?

one in statement Calling for Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen accession by the end of 2023, the European Parliament highlighted the environmental and health burden of delaying the decision.

MEPs say queues at border crossings between the two countries could last from a few hours to several days. According to a recent analysis by accounting firm KPMG, it emits 46,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

added pollution The statement said this would cause “irreparable damage” to the environment and affect the health of drivers, customs agents and people living near the border crossing.

The European Parliament believes that limiting border crossings and disrupting the free flow of goods between EU member states is not in line with the bloc’s climate neutrality goal, which aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Is.

According to KPMG, years of delay have already resulted in half a million tonnes of additional CO2 emissions. This is equivalent to more than 600 GWh of electricity generated from climate-destroying Coal source, or enough to power 60,000 homes for a year.

