UN warns that funding for climate adaptation is being 'frozen' to a halt as needs grow

The world is facing an ‘adaptation emergency’. How can world leaders bridge the growing gap at COP28?

Advertisement

According to the United Nations, global efforts to adapt to a warming world are falling dangerously short.

The gap between the money poor countries need to tackle climate change and the money they are getting from rich countries is wider than ever.

“As needs grow, action is stalling,” the UN Secretary-General said. Antonio Guterres The alarm has been raised, as this year’s Adaptation Gap Report shows that the shortfall is 50 percent greater than before.

In 2009, developed countries pledged $100 billion (about €94 billion) per year in climate finance to developing countries by 2020, to aid mitigation and adaptation efforts.

That finance has still not been fully secured, and the annual gap for adaptation alone now stands between $194 billion and $366 billion (€183bn to €343bn), according to a new report from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

“Action to protect people and nature is more urgent than ever,” says Guterres. “Hurricanes, fires, floods, droughts and extreme temperatures are becoming increasingly more severe, and they are poised to get worse.”

A key focus will be to raise more money to help people adapt to these climate impacts COP28 The climate summit begins in Dubai later this month.

Why is adaptation finance declining?

UNEP found that current financial flows reached only $25 billion (€23bn) during the 2017-2021 period, with a decline of 15 percent in 2021.

That year, at COP26 in Glasgow, developed countries pledged to double adaptation finance by 2025 from 2019 levels, to achieve a better balance between adaptation and adaptation. Mitigation,

“Mitigation is often more interesting to donors because climate is a global public good and also because investments in mitigation are often profitable,” says UNEP co-author Peter Pauw of Eindhoven University of Technology.

UNEP estimates that developing countries will need $215 to $387 billion (€202–€363 billion) per year by 2030 to adapt to climate impacts, with this figure set to increase significantly by 2050.

Pauw says, “The number is not that big: If you compare $100 billion to the money that the United States spends on its military, and that on COVID or to bail out its banks was spent, so it’s peanuts.”

How is this adaptation emergency affecting people?

UNEP says the financial needs of developing countries are now 10 to 18 times larger than the money they actually receive.

In real terms, this means climate-sensitive countries are struggling to protect their populations from rising temperatures and sea levels.

“The growing gap in adaptation finance is a clear indicator of years of neglect, leaving countless vulnerable people increasingly exposed to climate disasters,” says Harjit Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

“Developing countries are prepared to wait for the funds needed to protect their people from looming climate disasters.”

For example, Jessica Bwali, Global Campaigns Associate at the charity Tearfund, describes the impact of inadequate funding on Zambian farmers. ,[They] Being left to face rapidly increasing climate disasters and crop failure.

“Research requires resources to identify locally resilient food crop varieties for adaptation; education to inform farming communities; “And equipment like solar-powered water pumps and irrigation systems to manage new patterns of drought and flooding.”

Advertisement

These costs are unaffordable for the poorest and most vulnerable farmers.

Lack of adaptation action means even bigger loss and damage The cost is below the limit.

“Almost all South Asian countries are caught in the web of climate-induced disasters and resulting economic losses,” says Sanjay Vashishtha, director of Climate Action Network South Asia.

This cycle continues despite many countries having adaptation plans.

Georgia Savidou, a researcher at Chalmers University of Technology and co-author of another UNEP report, points out that investing more in adaptation is worthwhile. For example, every $1 billion (€0.9bn) spent on tackling coastal flooding would help avoid $14 billion (€13bn) in economic losses.

Advertisement

Seven ways to increase climate finance

More money is needed to tackle what the UN chief calls an “adaptation emergency”, and the new report identifies several ways to close the gap.

Guterres says, “Developed countries must present a clear roadmap to double promised adaptation finance – prioritizing grants over loans – as a first step towards devoting half of all climate finance to adaptation. “

Also fundamentally called for increased international public finance; increasing household spending on adaptation; And to increase private sector finance, UNEP is proposing four additional approaches:

‘Remittances’ or payments by migrants to family and friends in their home countries. UNEP describes it as a potential supplementary source of finance at the local level. More money for small and medium-sized businesses, as they make up the bulk of the private sector in developing countries. Reform of the global financial architecture – for example through bridgetown initiativeWhich can help boost the resilience of developing countries to climate shocks, including by lightening their debt burdens. Aligning all finance flows with low-carbon and climate-resilient development, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Guterres also says that a unexpected tax Fossil fuel companies should be charged to compensate for climate-related damages.

“The fossil fuel giants and their supporters helped create this mess; As a result they should support those suffering,” he says. “We are in an adaptation emergency. This is how we should act.”

Advertisement

“We truly have a world to win,” Pauw concluded, “It is time for developed countries to step up and provide more.”

Source: www.euronews.com