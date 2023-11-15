UN warns, 'baby steps' will not stop climate destruction

“The world is failing to address the climate crisis.”

That’s how UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke about a new United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) report on countries’ plans to meet the Paris Agreement targets, including their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), or its 1.5 I began my Tuesday comments. °C temperature target.

“The UNFCCC analysis provides further evidence that the world is a long way from limiting global warming to 1.5°C and avoiding the worst-ever climate disaster,” Guterres said. “As the report shows, global ambition stagnated last year and national climate plans are completely misaligned with science.”

“COP28 must be the place to urgently close the climate ambition gap.”

According to the analysis, under the current NDCs of the 195 Paris Agreement parties, global greenhouse gas emissions will increase by about 9% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels. Although this is a slight improvement on the 10.6% increase from last year’s assessment, it is still not close to the cuts that experts say are necessary.

The NDC’s analysis comes as scientists predict 2023 will be the hottest year in 125,000 years and just two weeks before the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a summit controversially hosted by CEO Sultan Ahmed Al It was done under the leadership of Jaber. Of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

“As the reality of climate chaos continues to impact communities around the world – with catastrophic floods, fires and drought – the gap between need and action is more dangerous than ever,” Guterres declared. “COP28 must be the place to urgently close the climate ambition gap.”

UN Climate Change Executive-Secretary-General Simon Still echoed Guterres’ call for action, stressing in a statement that the new assessment makes clear that governments are only taking “small steps to stop the climate crisis.”

“This shows why governments must take bold steps forward to COP28 in Dubai,” Still said. “This means COP28 must be a clear turning point. Governments must not only agree what strong climate actions will be taken, but also begin to show how to deliver them.”

The UNFCCC document was released on the same day. Climate Action Position 2023What its architects have called “the world’s most comprehensive roadmap to closing the global gap in climate action across sectors.”

Published under the System Change Lab, the latter report highlights that only one of the dozens of indicators assessed, the share of electric vehicles in passenger car sales, is on track to meet its 2030 target.

According to the publication details:

Recent rates of change in 41 of the 42 indicators for electricity, buildings, industry transport, forests and lands, food and agriculture, technological carbon removal and climate finance are not on track to reach their 1.5°C-aligned targets for 2030. Worryingly, 24 of those indicators are well off track, such that achieving their 2030 targets will require at least twice the acceleration of recent rates of change. The other six indicators are going in completely the wrong direction. Within this subset of lagging indicators, the most recent year of data reflects a worrying situation compared to recent trends for three indicators, including eliminating public financing for fossil fuels, dramatically reducing deforestation, and reducing carbon emissions. Efforts to expand pricing systems have involved significant setbacks.

To get back on track, the international community must “dramatically increase solar and wind energy”, as well as “phase out coal in electricity generation seven times faster – which is equivalent to about 240 average-sized coal-fired power plants each year.” This is equivalent to retiring power plants by 2030,” the report warns.

The publication aims to move towards healthier, more sustainable diets eight times faster, expand coverage of rapid transit six times faster, reduce the annual rate of deforestation four times faster and reduce global climate finance by nearly $500 billion annually. Emphasizes the need to increase. 2030.

The report’s lead author, Sophie Boehm of the World Resources Institute (WRI), declared, “Despite decades of dire warnings and wake-up calls, our leaders have failed to mobilize climate action anywhere near the speed and scale required.” “Such delays leave us little path to securing a livable future for all. There is no time left for tinkering at the edges. Instead, we need to make immediate, transformative changes in every single sector this decade.” Changes are needed.”

Every world leader is under pressure to step up efforts to cut emissions, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who received a letter from hundreds of scientists on Tuesday asking him to “raise the ambition of domestic climate action – including equitable and “Includes accelerating clean” was urged. The energy transition, rejecting the expansion of new long-term fossil fuel infrastructure, investing in climate resilience, and accelerating climate finance – all while working towards the strongest possible agreement at COP28.”

The United States now trails China as the top emitting country, but still leads the world in cumulative planet-warming emissions. According to a US government assessment released Tuesday, the country is “warming faster than the global average,” and “the impacts of human-caused climate change are already far-reaching and worsening in every region.”

Source: www.commondreams.org