45 civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli attacks

Israel carried out airstrikes on cities in southern Gaza on Tuesday

At least 45 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces escalated their offensive.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant warned that the campaign south of Gaza would continue for months.

Despite growing international concern over the skyrocketing civilian death toll, Israel has received renewed support from the United States.

At a hospital in the southern city of Rafah, Mahmoud Zorab bid farewell to his two children – a 2-year-old boy, and a girl born two weeks earlier – who were killed in an Israeli strike on their home.

“Only two weeks. Her name was not even registered,” said her grandmother, Suzan Zorab.

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he cried, “Do they think they will gain anything by killing these children? Are they successful now? “Did he get what he wanted?”

UN vote on hostilities postponed for second day

Washington is currently blocking the UN Security Council from adopting a resolution on the Israel Hamas war.

Two issues are important for the United States. First of all, it concerns the term “cessation of hostilities”. Second, the UN is tasked with inspecting trucks to ensure they are actually carrying humanitarian goods.

The vote on the Arab-sponsored resolution, which was first postponed on Monday, was postponed again until Wednesday as council members continued intense negotiations to avoid another veto by the United States.

“We’re still working out the modalities of the resolution,” U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday afternoon, when the vote was scheduled for 5 p.m. local time.

“It is important for us that the rest of the world understands what is at stake here and what Hamas did on October 7 and how Israel has the right to defend itself against those threats.”

The US asked for more time and the vote is now scheduled to be followed by an open council briefing on the UN political mission in Afghanistan on Wednesday morning, followed by closed-door deliberations.

A draft resolution tabled Monday morning called for an “immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities,” but that language was weakened in a new draft circulated Tuesday morning.

It now calls for “an immediate suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access and immediate steps toward a permanent cessation of hostilities.”

