UN takes no immediate action at emergency meeting on Guyana-Venezuela dispute over oil-rich region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council took no immediate action at a closed emergency meeting late Friday requested by Guyana following a referendum claiming Venezuela’s vast oil and mineral-rich Essequibo region, which is part of its neighbor. is a large part of.

But diplomats said the broader view of the council’s 15 members was that international law must be respected, including the UN Charter’s requirement that all member states respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every other nation – and parties. Must respect the International Court of Justice. The order of justice and its role as arbiter.

A tentative press statement was circulated to council members and some said they needed to check with capitals, the diplomats said on condition of anonymity because the consultations were private.

UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo briefed the council on the dispute at the start of Friday’s meeting, diplomats said.

In a letter to the President of the Security Council requesting an emergency meeting, Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Hilton Todd accused Venezuela of violating the UN Charter by attempting to annex its territory.

The letter described the mediation between then British Guiana and Venezuela in 1899 and the formal demarcation of their border in the 1905 agreement. For more than 60 years, Venezuela accepted the boundary, he said, but in 1962 it challenged the 1899 arbitration that determined the boundary.

The diplomatic battle over the Essequibo region has raged ever since, but intensified after ExxonMobil announced in 2015 that it had found huge amounts of oil off its coast.

The dispute escalated when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called a referendum on Sunday in which Venezuelans approved his claim of sovereignty over Essequibo. Venezuelan voters were asked whether they supported the establishment of a state in the disputed territory, known as Essequibo, granting citizenship to current and future residents of the territory and settling disagreements between the South American countries. Rejecting the jurisdiction of the United Nations’ highest court. After this, Maduro has ordered Venezuelan government-owned companies to immediately start exploration in the disputed area.

The 61,600-square-mile (159,500-square-kilometre) area covers two-thirds of Guyana. But Venezuela, which has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, has always considered Essequibo its own because the area was within its borders during the Spanish colonial period.

In an Associated Press interview on Wednesday, Guyana’s President Irfan Ali accused Venezuela of disregarding a Dec. 1 ruling by the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands.

It ordered Venezuela not to take any action until the court ruled on the countries’ competing claims, a process expected to take years.

The Venezuelan government condemned Ali’s statement, accusing Guyana of acting irresponsibly and alleging that it had given the US military’s Southern Command the green light to enter Essequibo.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com