People stand near the COP28 sign at a metro station in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday. [Photo/Agencies]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged developed countries to realize their financial commitments to developing countries to help overcome the huge financial shortfalls they face in tackling the climate crisis.

He made the remarks at the G77 and China Leaders Summit, which was held on the sidelines of the ongoing COP28 UN climate change conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Developed countries should make clear the fulfillment of the $100 billion commitment, he said.

He added, “We need to see a clear plan to double adaptation finance to $40 billion per year by 2025 as a first step to dedicating at least half of all climate finance to adaptation.”

In 2009, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion per year by 2020 to support climate action in developing countries. However, the promise has not yet been fully honored.

And we need to see much more support for a new loss and damage fund. Guterres said, it started well but did not cost much money.

First agreed during COP27, which was held in Egypt late last year, the Loss and Damage Fund has been a long-standing demand of developing countries to help them recover from the costs of catastrophes caused by climate change. To get help in dealing with it.

The fund was launched on Thursday as the two-week annual UN climate gathering began in Dubai.

Several countries made financial commitments to the fund, led by the United Arab Emirates, with the United Arab Emirates contributing $100 million, Germany also allocating $100 million, the United Kingdom contributing $50.5 million, the United States contributing $17.5 million. pledged $10 million, and Japan contributed $10 million.

“Climate finance still has a long way to go,” Guterres stressed. “Adaptation requires 18 times more finance to meet the current needs of developing countries.”

He said the International Energy Agency estimates that the transition to net zero in emerging markets and developing economies would cost more than $2 trillion annually by 2030.

He said the old international financial architecture should be reformed to reflect today’s realities and respond to the needs of developing countries, including the Bretton Woods system.

The international financial system should provide an effective debt-relief mechanism that supports payment suspensions, longer loan terms and low rates, he said.

Source: www.bing.com