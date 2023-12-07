UN says Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, with 3 in 4 people unable to afford a healthy diet

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least three-quarters of Africans cannot afford a healthy diet, and a fifth are undernourished due to an “unprecedented food crisis,” U.N. agencies said in a report released Thursday along with the African Union Commission. . ,

The report says the continent’s 1.4 billion people face high levels of hunger and malnutrition, due to the impact on world grain supplies from Russia’s war in Ukraine to African conflicts, climate change and COVID-19. The side effects of the pandemic are increasing.

It warned that “millions of people are likely to be at risk of starvation in the near future.”

With the youth population projected to double by 2050, Africa is the only fast-growing region where people are becoming poorer, and some are beginning to celebrate coups by soldiers promising better lives. Despite its abundance of natural resources, Africa is far from meeting its commitment to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2025.

Armed violence in West and Central Africa has driven millions of people from their communities, while in East Africa climate change and extreme weather pose grave threats to farmers. Many families are finding it difficult to eat as incomes fail to keep pace with skyrocketing food prices.

“The majority of Africa’s population – about 78% or more than a billion people – is unable to have a healthy diet, compared with 42% globally, and this number is rising,” the Food and Agriculture Organization reports. , United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, World Food Program and African Union Commission.

The report said that in 2022, at least 342 million Africans were “severely food-insecure”. It says this represents 38% of the 735 million hungry people around the world.

The report said those most affected by the food crisis in Africa are children under the age of 5, 30% of whom are stunted due to malnutrition.

“The deterioration in the food security situation and the lack of progress towards WHO’s global nutrition goals make it imperative for countries to scale up their efforts if they are to achieve the goal of a hunger and malnutrition-free world by 2030,” Abebe said. Haile-Gabriel, FAO Regional Representative for Africa, said along with officials from other agencies.

The agencies noted that the continent is still grappling with the impact of COVID-19. He said more than 57 million Africans have become undernourished since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of undernourished last year to about 282 million.

“After a long period of improvement between 2000 and 2010, the hunger situation has significantly worsened and most of this decline occurred during the pandemic between 2019 and 2022,” the report said.

In Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer, about 93% of the country’s more than 210 million people are unable to have a healthy diet, the report said.

Such conditions are leading many to question why Africa’s governments are failing to harness the continent’s wealth to improve the lives of citizens.

While Nigeria grapples with growing difficulties as a result of austerity measures introduced by the country’s new leader, the government has budgeted millions of dollars for cars and home renovations for the president and his wife – even though his office is governed by the country’s constitution. Not recognized by.

“We hope the findings will accelerate transformation in agri-food systems, along with other systems such as education, health and energy, for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better lives for all,” the UN agencies said. “

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

