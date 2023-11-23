Un première forum leap au Québec: outiler les entrepreneurs.es members de l’APCHQ pour améliorer l’effective énergique des bâtiments residentiales info Lanaudière

On November 22, a matinee attended by 120 entrepreneurs, manufacturers and participants of the Premiere Forum Leap en Sol Québécois sur l’Efficiency Energetic des Batiments Residences Neufs (Envelope du Batiment à Haute Performance et Système Mécaniques), presented by par l’Association des Professionnels de la Construction et de l’Habitation du Québec (APCHQ) and Resources Naturelles Canada.

Provincial level to increase energy efficiency at a tournament’s premiere event Dens la construction residential

The event, organized in collaboration with Hydro-Québec in collaboration with Natural Resources Canada, is a provincial tournament held in the APCHQ of the bureau’s region.

Local entrepreneurs participating in Natural Energy Resource Efficiency (LEEP) in Canada (RNCN) accelerate the construction economy with an energy permit for the enterprise, connecting artists and energetics with environmentally friendly decision making and construction. For. A plus pour le comfort et la factory d’électrique des occupants.es! L’intent est de faire suivre ce premier forum qui visit les constructions nuevas un autre qui portera sur la renovation dans la region.

Des outils performantes pour les entrepreneurs.es en construction

« Les forum technologiques comme celluis de se matin, axis sur les systems de mer et les systems mécaniques, permanente aux constructeurs.Trices de changer sur leur réaliste, de métre en commune leur expertise et de partagre leurs esses pour sibler les défis. Working on business platforms, do not gain expertise in this area and do not achieve energy efficiency, altering the creative possibilities of solutions. Encourage the type of forums to multiply, said Catherine Boisclair, Director General of APCHQ – Mauricie-Lanaudiere.

Des measures concretes pour séance de gaspiler l’énergie Attaindre les sibilées énergies du Québec et du Canada

« Come ésolar nos batiments et minimizers les parts de chauleur peut contributor à diminueur jasqu’è trois fois la quantite d’énergie necesse pour chauffer no messons. Considering that the presentation of 6TH gaspiles began during the construction of houses before 1960, it is necessary to build at least one isolise and chauffeur. CES measures not un pas de plus versus latent de la carbonneutralite du Québec d’ICE 2050 », explic Marco Lassalle, directeur du service technique à l’APCHQ.

Les outils propos leap visant à compagnon les interventent. There is a strong need to achieve net zero energy and net zero carbon D in 2030, involving communities at the place of residence in the built environment. ‘ICI 2050. LEEP forms part of the TRIPS to meet the objective of the Provinciaux or Régionaux, and programs designed to adapt to the new climate change. To this end, LEEP presented the proposal for Les Barrières and Les Lacunes and proposed to put solutions at the center of regional solutions.

Les entrepreneurs.es au premier plan pour l’implantation

The entrepreneur’s journey is essential to exploit the potential of energy efficiency, provide other guidelines for competition between consumers and consumer entrepreneurs. It is essential to have a major plan and offering of services and an energetic product to the customers as it is essential for all the purposes.

« L’approach leap est three concrete, c’est du temps bien investi pour notre enterprise, pour no clients et clients ansi que pour l’environnement. We are thinking about a role for the energetic transition in Quebec, and are also concerned about entrepreneurs in construction », mentions Monsieur Gilles Mateu, President of the APCHQ Administration Council – Mauricy-Lanaudier.

APCHQ proposal

Source: lanauweb.info