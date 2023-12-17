The deaths are the latest to occur on the central Mediterranean route, which is frequently used by migrants and where, this year alone, more than 2,250 people have died.

A boat carrying dozens of migrants trying to reach Europe capsized off the coast of Libya, killing more than 60 people, including women and children, the UN migration agency said.

The sinking of the ship was the latest tragedy in this part of the Mediterranean Sea, which is a vital but dangerous route for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. Thousands of people have been killed, according to officials.

The boat was carrying 86 migrants when it was hit by strong waves near the town of Zuwara on Libya’s west coast, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

According to survivors, 61 migrants drowned.

In recent years, Libya has emerged as a major transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, even as the North African nation has plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed rebellion that has long Dictator Moammar Gaddafi was killed. in 2011.

More than 2,250 people have died on the Central European route this year, according to IOM spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo.

“This is a dramatic figure that shows that unfortunately not enough is being done to save lives at sea,” Di Giacomo wrote on X.

According to IOM’s Missing Migrants Project, at least 940 migrants were reported killed and 1,248 missing in Libya between 1 January and 18 November.

The project, which tracks migration movements, said some 14,900 migrants, including more than 1,000 women and more than 530 children, were intercepted and returned to Libya this year.

In 2022, the project reported 529 deaths and 848 missing in Libya. More than 24,600 people were detained and returned to Libya.

Human smugglers have profited from the chaos in Libya in recent years, smuggling migrants across the country’s long borders, which it shares with six countries. Migrants are placed on ill-equipped vessels, including rubber boats, and set out on risky sea journeys.

According to UN-commissioned investigators, those who are intercepted and returned to Libya are held in government-run detention centers subject to conditions including forced labour, beatings, rape and torture – which constitute crimes against humanity. .

Abuses often accompany efforts to extort money from the families of those captured before the captured migrants are allowed to leave Libya for Europe on smugglers’ boats.

