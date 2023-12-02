UN climate talks big on ditching fossil fuels – BBC News

By Georgina Runard and Esme Stallard

Climate correspondent at COP28, Dubai

2 December 2023, 11:52 GMT

Updated 32 minutes ago

Nearly 100,000 people attend UN climate talks in Dubai, UAE

Countries and oil companies have promised to make major progress in tackling global warming in a major new energy pledge at UN climate talks.

Nearly 100 countries pledged to triple world renewable energy use by 2030.

And 50 oil and gas companies, including Saudi giant Aramco, pledged to stop emitting planet-warming gases by 2050.

It only includes emissions from production, not the burning of fossil fuels, and critics said it would not meaningfully tackle climate change.

But countries pledging to triple renewable energy at the COP28 summit in Dubai said it would help remove fossil fuels from the world’s energy system by 2050.

Supporters including the European Union and COP28 host nation the United Arab Emirates (UAE) want the pledge to be included in the final deal struck at the COP, meaning all of the nearly 200 countries represented here would sign on.

Climate groups cautiously welcomed the promise of increased renewable energy, but said the promises from oil and gas companies were “greenwashing”.

“I’m very skeptical,” said Professor Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics and author of several UN climate change reports.

“The real challenge for the oil and gas sector is to move away from oil and gas production,” he said. “In the end nothing else really matters.”

Fatih Birol of the International Energy Agency told BBC News that the fossil fuel industry must reduce its emissions from production by 2030, 20 years ahead of the promised date. They account for about 15% of global emissions – and that’s before you count the gases produced when their products are used to power vehicles and heat homes.

He said, “It is now facing a moment of truth in Dubai… Is it going to partner with the rest of the world… or will it stick to its business plans?”

Addressing the summit on Saturday, COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber said the new pledge “engages more companies from more countries and more sectors than ever before, who are aligned with our North Star of 1.5C”.

World leaders agreed in Paris in 2015 to limit global warming to that amount.

Burning huge amounts of oil, gas and coal is causing climate change but leaders still can’t agree on how fast the world should stop using them.

Mr. Jaber called Saturday’s pledge “a great first step.”

He said, “While many national oil companies have adopted a net zero 2050 target for the first time, I know that they, and others, may need to do more.” “We need the entire industry to put 1.5C within reach and set even stronger ambitions for decarbonisation.”

The UAE says the decarbonization charter will accelerate climate action as oil and gas companies responsible for 40% of the world’s emissions pledge to become net zero by 2050.

Reaching net zero means stopping adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

However, Carol Muffett, president of the Center for International Environmental Law, said the only way to ‘decarbonise’ carbon-based oil and gas is to stop producing it “quickly, completely and permanently”.

“What it lacks is more greening of the industry.”

Fifty companies, including the UAE’s state oil company, have pledged to almost completely stop emitting methane, a potentially planet-warming gas, during oil and gas production by 2030.

Oil companies also promised to stop releasing methane

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told talks that the world must “phase out fossil fuels” in time to keep global temperature rise well below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

“Clean energy needs to be accelerated, and we have called for tripling renewable energy. But that’s only half the solution,” said Tina Stijn, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, which is among the country’s most vulnerable islands. is one of. Climate change.

She adds, “The pledge cannot green countries that are simultaneously expanding fossil fuel production.”

The UAE’s chairmanship of the COP28 talks has attracted criticism as the country is one of the world’s top 10 oil and gas producers and summit president Sultan Al-Jaber is also the head of the giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). .

More world leaders are addressing COP28 which is in its third day.

In a speech read on behalf of Pope Francis – who could not attend due to illness – he said renewable energy was vital to saving the world as well as “the abolition of fossil fuels, and education in less dependent lifestyles”. .

