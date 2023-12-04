UN Climate Summit: Let's turn this moment into solidarity

we need a global Climate strategy, and it must be based on our best science, our best technology and our best cooperation.

This reality is urgent and it takes us to this year’s UN climate change conference, COP28, where representatives from 140 countries are meeting in Dubai until 12 December.

Technology is a priority topic at this year’s climate summit, and understandably so.

But I would expand on that: Our strategy must also be rooted in geography.

Geography is the science of our world. It is a way of bringing together three important parts of our world – environmental, economic and social. It allows us to see holistically, the relationships between our natural systems and our human systems that may otherwise go unrecognized and often have major consequences.

Of course maps are an important way of understanding geography. Today’s dynamic data-rich maps are more powerful than many people imagine. They allow us to combine many types of data, to build a rich picture of any location on Earth. Data can include readings and insights from millions of sensors, a range of images captured daily by satellites and drones, and important historical data about our natural ecosystems and populated areas.

To understand the impacts of climate change, we need to open wider access to relevant location-based data. Who will be affected? Where?, What should be, Where?,

By combining maps with other technologies, we can clearly identify the geographic locations where we face the greatest climate risks. By working together across the private and public sectors, we can identify our best opportunities for adaptation and mitigation using the same maps.

Today’s interactive maps can tell us where to concentrate resources to reduce carbon emissions, perhaps our biggest and most urgent challenge. The maps let us see where a company’s assets may need protection from climate-induced floods, droughts or wildfires. Mapping the neighborhoods that fall during heat waves or in the path of sea level rise or extreme weather patterns teaches us which communities need our help most.

We have example after example to show that the geographic approach to climate action works. Governments and businesses are already benefiting from the five-factor framework for climate action contained in the work of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

· Understand and detect threats

Analyze and assess vulnerabilities and risks

· Probe and communicate to create comprehensive understanding

· Prioritize and plan, including testing multiple scenarios using simulations and 3D models

· Take action holistically by sharing data using visually dynamic and engaging technologies

Each factor is linked to geography. By following this framework, we can highlight and mitigate risk. We can learn and adapt to changes in the environment and design new ways of living and working.

Technologies like Geographic Information Systems or GIS provide us with a powerful way to create applications and systems that collect, manage, and analyze climate data as needed by decision makers. This includes the need to meet aggressive targets to reduce emissions and protect communities from climate impacts. Data-rich maps are one of the tools that can help us understand not only where but also how to change course. For example:

In Prague, planners are using GIS maps layered with satellite images and sensor data to tackle extreme heat. They can see where there are higher populations of seniors and young children who may be more at risk, and where they can create more green space to lower temperatures.

In Vienna, planners are building one of Europe’s most dynamic planned communities, called Aspern Seestadt, designed to achieve net zero by 2040. They are using GIS maps to select sites for high-efficiency buildings and clean energy projects.

In the US, the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation (CMRA) web portal provides planners with access to current and projected climate conditions at the state and local level. This is the reliable information that communities need for planning and forecasting. CMRA uses the latest maps to show climate threats including wildfire, drought, extreme heat, as well as inland and coastal flooding.

COP28 attendees say climate technologies are needed in more countries. This is especially true in developing countries where resources are more scarce.

What is needed is a holistic approach, recognition of our common ground, and a willingness to view and respond to the problem as a global society.

As never before, decision makers need ways to organize around plans based on science and geography. They also need to understand the implications of action or inaction, and which locations will be most impacted.

This work should be done with utmost sensitivity towards the environment and social structures.

These are challenging times we are living in. But there are many reasons for hope.

The tools we need to support important climate decisions are available to us. Thousands of organizations, including many in the US and around the world, with whom we have the privilege of working at ESRI are working diligently to balance the issues of the environment and the economy, realizing that we , collectively, we must do better to understand and respect nature. Making our decision. My hope is that these organizations, and many others, can come together and create a platform to understand, map, and organize. By working together and relying on the capabilities of technology and the creative power of geography, we have the best chance of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

