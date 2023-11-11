UN climate summit host pushes oil producers for advance deal

Supporters of the initiative hope it will bring national oil companies, ranging from giants like Saudi Aramco to smaller producers like Colombia’s Ecopetrol, into talks to curb greenhouse gases. It is impossible to keep temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels without aggressive action from the companies that account for half of global crude production and capture 90 percent of the world’s oil and gas reserves.

“Up to this point I think [national oil companies] Not included,” said Mark Brownstein, senior vice president for energy at the Environmental Defense Fund, who has been involved in discussions on the Global Decarbonization Alliance. “The COP President is certainly leaning towards this. It is not yet clear whether the industry will respond or not.”

Details of the plan reviewed by POLITICO include a broad set of commitments that the UAE’s COP28 team is asking national oil companies and other investor-owned companies to support, including limiting temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius. This includes supporting the Paris Climate Agreement resolution. A broad target of 1.5°C. Companies that sign the pledge will commit to investing in low-carbon technologies such as renewable energy and carbon capture, although no targets are specified.

And the Global Decarbonization Alliance would require companies to “target” to reduce “near-zero” emissions of methane and reduce its regular venting by 2030, which could bring some of the fastest gains for cooling the planet. , given that the gas is 86 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide over 20 years.

Four people who reviewed the contents of the document said it was possible that details might have changed as discussions progressed.

Supporters say the effort would bring much-needed transparency into the operations of national oil companies, which are typically the engine of their countries’ economies. And they hope it will challenge those companies to green their operations by putting them under public and international pressure that they rarely face in their protected home markets.

A COP28 spokesperson did not comment on the contents of the document reviewed by POLITICO, but said 20 companies – both national and investor-owned – had already signed up for the pledge.

The spokesperson said, “The COP28 Presidency calls on all IOCs and NOCs to step up, align around net zero by or before 2050, reduce methane emissions to zero and eliminate regular flaring before the end of this decade Is.” “This is part of the COP28 Presidential Action Agenda, which requires fast-tracking an equitable and orderly energy transition and disrupting business as usual and decarbonizing the energy system of today, while we build a low-carbon tomorrow. Let’s create solutions.”

Yet many climate activists dismissed the set of commitments in the document as yet another mild example of the oil and gas industry’s greenwashing.

They argue that many major oil and gas companies have already issued more stringent climate targets than the UAE envisions and that this mimics the existing framework which has more stringent reporting requirements. He criticized the emerging agreement for only asking companies to achieve net-zero emissions at their own facilities and excluding emissions from the oil and gas they produce and sell, the industry that is responsible for most of the warming.

“It’s a huge difference,” said David Wasko, director of the World Resources Institute’s international climate initiative. “Being net-zero in your own operations by 2050 is not very doable.”

Unlike major companies like BP or ExxonMobil, which are subject to pressure from shareholders and governments to reduce their emissions, many countries with national oil companies have few levers at the disposal of the public. They are isolated from domestic competition and focused on maximizing production to generate revenue for the state.

National companies are extremely opaque, which has created a lot of skepticism among climate advocates. Only 28 of 72 national oil companies published verifiable production data in 2021, according to researchers at the Natural Resource Governance Institute. Some publish data about their emissions.

And while the Global Decarbonization Alliance document says its goal is to “measure, monitor, publicly report, and independently verify greenhouse gas emissions,” it doesn’t say those steps are required.

Much of the skepticism surrounding the plan is because it is being pushed by the United Arab Emirates and Al-Jaber. Critics claim he cannot objectively monitor negotiations because he also runs the UAE’s national oil company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC.

Al-Jaber has implemented some green initiatives at the company – he has set ADNOC targets to eliminate emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas methane by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045. But the company also plans to spend $150 billion on oil and gas expansion. gas capacity in a country that is already the world’s seventh-largest producer of those fuels.

Expanding both renewable energy and oil and gas production simultaneously is reflected in the broad parameters of the Global Decarbonization Alliance. It calls on companies to reduce emissions intensity, or the amount of greenhouse gases associated with producing and transporting a barrel of oil, but not absolute emissions, so overall production can still increase – as well as emissions from the oil that produces it. Warming the planet. And it does not include targets to increase renewable investment, despite insistence from environmental campaigners.

“I haven’t seen any rethinking of their oil and gas expansion… Something’s got to give,” said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at the environmental think tank E3G. “Achieving something that many see as a credible initiative that gets producers’ share of the commitment is proving difficult for the Global Decarbonization Alliance.”

Al-Jaber has tried to portray his dual role as chairman of the talks and as ADNOC as positive. He has established himself in a unique position as an advocate for climate action as well as a member of the conservative world of national oil companies.

Al-Jaber has told audiences at the OPEC (cartel of oil-producing countries, which includes the UAE) and ADIPEC (a meeting of national oil companies held last month in Abu Dhabi) conferences that it is “inevitable” that the world will produce less oil. Will use. fossil fuel.

Landon DeRentz, senior director of global energy security at the Atlantic Council and Morningstar Chair, said the coalition of potential oil producers is the first time such an effort has been proposed.

“The industry has not structurally engaged in any kind of coherent pattern to address climate emissions,” he said. “And I think it’s important to institutionalize something that can be reliably returned to on a regular basis.”

