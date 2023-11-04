The United Nations (UN) condemned the recent attack by Israel on an ambulance convoy leaving a Gaza hospital.

Antonio Guterres said, “I am horrified by the reported attack on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.” Posted On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Guterres added, “Now, for almost a month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been surrounded, denied assistance, killed and bombed.” “This must stop.”

Gaza health officials said a “large number” of people were killed in the attack on the convoy on Friday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which claimed responsibility for the attack, responded by saying it had “killed several Hamas terrorist operatives.”

“A Hamas terrorist cell using an ambulance was identified,” the IDF said in a statement. Post On X. “In response, an IDF aircraft attacked and killed Hamas militants who were operating within the ambulance.”

Guterres’ comments come after fellow UN officials warned about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza amid conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Thomas White, Gaza director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said he had traveled “the entire length and breadth of Gaza over the past few weeks” and called it “a scene of death.” . Destruction,” according to the Associated Press.

The current conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas began with Hamas attacks on Israel in early October, which killed more than 1,400 people. More than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air campaigns and recent ground attacks in response, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Visit The Hill for the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos.

Source: www.bing.com