Euronews spoke to Władysław Grochowski, who along with his wife have been recognized by the United Nations for providing safe accommodation for refugees in Poland.

The Polish couple launched the Lena Grochowska Foundation in 2014 with the aim of supporting people of Polish origin returning to the country. But after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, they expanded their work to help stem the flow of refugees entering the country.

Their Arche Hotel network has since provided 500,000 nights of free accommodation.

“On February 24, we took the first refugees into hotels in Lublin. The next day, crisis centers were set up in all 16 hotels. We welcomed everyone who came to us. I’m proud that we managed all that. It was It is quite challenging,” Władysław Grochowski told Euronews.

Kateryna Derynska is a Ukrainian refugee who now works with the foundation. She told Euronews that she did not know what to expect when she and her family arrived in Poland, but was surprised by the welcome they received.

“You [travel] With your whole family, with one suitcase, and you don’t know where you’re going … or where you’ll sleep,” she said. “And when we arrived, there were chefs, there were a lot of staff [waiting for us]And we got a hot meal.”

“And there was a whole bus of displaced people from different cities of Ukraine. And they fed us, gave us linen, they gave us everything. It was very important for us.”

The Grochowski family has been supporting refugees for two years now. That’s why UNHCR has awarded him the Nansen Award, which recognizes people who go “beyond the call of duty” to help refugees.

“They have given refugees much more than just aid. They have empowered refugees by helping them find jobs, get training, get socially included,” said Andreas Kirchhoff, senior external relations adviser at the UNHCR.

“And secondly, they’ve rallied the business community. They’ve worked with cities, they’ve worked with humanitarian organisations, so it’s a whole of society approach that we see here and that benefits refugees “

The Grochowski family is also offering housing to migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border.

