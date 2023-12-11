An Israeli government spokesman described the allegations as “outrageous and false”.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said that Israel appeared to be trying to clear the Palestinian population from Gaza through its military offensive and evacuation orders.

“The developments we are seeing point to efforts to relocate Palestinians to Egypt, whether they remain there or settle elsewhere,” he wrote in the Los Angeles Times.

On Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also accused Israel of being “determined” to expel Palestinians from Gaza.

“We are seeing a systematic effort that looks like it will empty Gaza of its people,” he told a conference in Doha, Qatar.

Israeli government spokesman Ilon Levy described the allegations as “outrageous and false”.

Israel has said it is prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat Gaza’s Hamas rulers, as its ground offensive intensifies with more airstrikes and artillery fire.

On Monday, the Israeli army announced that 101 soldiers have been killed so far in the military offensive that began on October 27.

Qatar, which has played a key mediation role between the warring sides, says efforts to stop the fighting and secure the release of all hostages will continue, but willingness to discuss a ceasefire is waning.

Israel faced an international outcry after its military offensive in Gaza killed more than 17,700 Palestinians, about two-thirds of whom were women and children, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

About 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced in the besieged area, where UN agencies say there is no safe place to flee.

With little humanitarian aid reaching a small part of Gaza, residents face severe shortages of food, water and other basic goods.

The latest outbreak of violence was sparked by a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, which killed 1,200 people in southern Israel.

