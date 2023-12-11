December 11, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?


An Israeli government spokesman described the allegations as “outrageous and false”.

Advertisement

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said that Israel appeared to be trying to clear the Palestinian population from Gaza through its military offensive and evacuation orders.

“The developments we are seeing point to efforts to relocate Palestinians to Egypt, whether they remain there or settle elsewhere,” he wrote in the Los Angeles Times.

close Ad

On Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also accused Israel of being “determined” to expel Palestinians from Gaza.

“We are seeing a systematic effort that looks like it will empty Gaza of its people,” he told a conference in Doha, Qatar.

Israeli government spokesman Ilon Levy described the allegations as “outrageous and false”.

Israel has said it is prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat Gaza’s Hamas rulers, as its ground offensive intensifies with more airstrikes and artillery fire.

On Monday, the Israeli army announced that 101 soldiers have been killed so far in the military offensive that began on October 27.

Qatar, which has played a key mediation role between the warring sides, says efforts to stop the fighting and secure the release of all hostages will continue, but willingness to discuss a ceasefire is waning.

Israel faced an international outcry after its military offensive in Gaza killed more than 17,700 Palestinians, about two-thirds of whom were women and children, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

About 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced in the besieged area, where UN agencies say there is no safe place to flee.

With little humanitarian aid reaching a small part of Gaza, residents face severe shortages of food, water and other basic goods.

The latest outbreak of violence was sparked by a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, which killed 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Non-salable NFTs create doubt and legal complications in the market

Non-salable NFTs create doubt and legal complications in the market

December 11, 2023
Who is technology for? - 3 quarks per day

Who is technology for? – 3 quarks per day

December 11, 2023

You may have missed

Non-salable NFTs create doubt and legal complications in the market

Non-salable NFTs create doubt and legal complications in the market

December 11, 2023
Who is technology for? - 3 quarks per day

Who is technology for? – 3 quarks per day

December 11, 2023
Revolutionizing Beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative. www.locmattimes.com

Revolutionizing Beauty; B’desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative. www.locmattimes.com

December 11, 2023

Blow fill seal technology market is estimated to reach US$6,206.5

December 11, 2023
Trump says he will not testify again in New York fraud trial. He says he has nothing else to say

Trump says he will not testify again in New York fraud trial. He says he has nothing else to say

December 11, 2023
Why personal finance belongs in every major

Why personal finance belongs in every major

December 11, 2023