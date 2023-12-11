UM Western appoints new vice chancellor for administration and finance

Missoula, Mont. – Tia Brown will start her new job as vice chancellor for administration and finance at the University of Montana-Western on February 5.

Montana Western University is pleased to announce the appointment of Tia Brown as Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance.

“We are excited to welcome Tia to Montana Western University as she begins her new role,” said UMW Chancellor Michael Reed. “Given his extensive experience in higher education and accreditation and having served as a faculty member and a budget and operations manager, his knowledge and experience will be a great asset to Montana Western.”

Originally from Shawnee, Kansas, Brown earned a BS in psychology with a minor in business from Northwest Missouri State University in 1992 and a Master of Business Administration degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2000.

Brown currently serves as the assistant dean for academic affairs and learning assurance in the Jake Jacobs College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Montana State University, a role he has held since 2019. She also currently serves as the Director of the Community Banking Program and was the College’s Director of Operations from 2015-19. Prior to his work at MSU, Brown served in several roles at Helena College from 2012-15, including instructor of accounting and business, dual credit coordinator, and division chair of general education and transfer. At Eastern Oklahoma State College from 2010–11, he served as Chair of the Business Division.

“I am equally honored and thrilled to join Montana Western as the new vice chancellor for administration and finance. Dillon has long been one of my husband and I’s most visited and enjoyed places in Montana. The opportunity to be part of the leadership team guiding Montana Western into the future is truly a dream come true. “I’m going to give everything I have to help keep the University a wonderful place for our students and community,” Brown said. “When I’m not working, you can find me in my yellow Lab, running with Ochoa or guiding his kayak or paddleboard around the reservoir.”

Brown will begin her new position at Montana Western University on February 5, 2024.

