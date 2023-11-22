Ultraviolet filter market size to be USD 766.6 million in 2032 emerging research

emerging research

Growing awareness about the harmful effects of UV radiation on human skin is driving the demand for UV filters in sunscreens and skin care products, which is a major factor driving the growth in ultraviolet (UV) filters market revenue.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Ultraviolet (UV) Filter Market According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the size is expected to reach US$766.6 million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for UV filters in medical and health care applications is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Germicidal lamps are used to prevent the spread of disease in medical facilities, doctors’ offices and hospitals, as well as many public places and commercial establishments.

When ultraviolet-C (UVC) germicidal lamps are installed in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems or upper room air irradiation equipment, they disinfect the air and help avoid airborne infections and water. And in others it is also used to kill germs. Surfaces are therefore driving market revenue growth. UVC light, when used in conjunction with regular cleaning processes, significantly reduces virus and bacterial loads and can even destroy superbugs such as antibiotic-resistant bacteria. UV light improves health and wellness in various medical applications by sterilizing surfaces, water and air sterilization systems resulting in increasing market revenue.

Growing awareness about the harmful effects of UV radiation on human skin is driving the demand for UV filters in sunscreens and skin care products, which is another factor driving the growth in market revenue. UV filters protect against persistent skin damage, such as cellular DNA damage, photo-induced immune suppression, and serious skin injuries such as sunburn, by blocking or absorbing ultraviolet-B (UVB) rays, which are responsible for causing sunburn. UV filters protect against UV-induced immune suppression and damage to the p53 tumor suppressor gene. Sunscreens help protect the skin from diseases like actinic keratoses, which are precursors to skin cancer and hence increase the market revenue.

However, UV filters can be expensive, especially for multiple lenses with different filter thread sizes, which is another factor restraining market revenue growth. Investing in cheap or low-quality filters may not provide the desired protection and may result in reduced image quality.

UV Filter Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global ultraviolet (UV) filters market is fragmented and the major share of the revenue is held by large and medium-sized market players. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and making more effective introductions in the market.

UV Filter Report Summary

report Description outcome Market size in 2022 US$529.2 million CAGR (2023-2032) 3.8% Revenue estimates till 2032 US$766.6 million base year for estimation 2022 historical data 2019–2021 forecast period 2023-2032 quantitative units Revenue in US$ million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Types, applications, forms, distribution channels, end uses and areas of UV filters. regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa country scope US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, rest of the Ministry of External Affairs Profile of Major Companies BASF SE, Symrise, Croda International PLC, Ashland, DSM, Sunjin Beauty Science, Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Hallstar, Innovacos, Seiwa Casey Co., Ltd., Vital-Chem Zhuhai Co., Ltd., Vitro, Givaudan, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Rona, DuPont, Dr. Honley AG, Spec-Chem Industry Inc., 3M.

UV Filter Latest Industry News

On May 22, 2023, Intellego Technologies and HAI Solutions announced a strategic partnership to improve the quality and safety of intravenous (IV) vascular access. The partnership combines a needle-free connector with HAI Solutions’ QIKcap technology and Intellego’s unique ultraviolet-sensitive ink as a signaling component to deliver visible and verifiable IV port security. The surface of the intravenous connector and intravenous access points should be exposed to UV-C radiation using the proprietary QIKcap disinfection device to prevent pathogen entry.

Some highlights of the report

Organic UV filters segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2022. The increasing demand for organic filters as they are used by many sunscreen brands as they are lightweight and have attractive properties that consumers want is a major factor driving the revenue growth of this segment. , Organic UV filters effectively absorb and block UV radiation from the sun and are designed to protect the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, increasing product launches by companies are also contributing to the revenue growth of this segment.

Automotive and aerospace segments accounted for significantly larger revenue share in 2022. Growing demand for UV filters as they help block harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun, protecting vehicle passengers from UV radiation is a major factor driving the revenue growth of this segment. It not only reduces the risk of skin damage, but also protects the car interior including dashboard and upholstery from fading and wear, thereby contributing to the revenue growth of this segment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet (UV) filters market based on type, application, form, distribution channel, end-use and region of UV filters:

organic uv filter inorganic uv filter



Sunscreen and personal care products water and air purification Medical and health services semiconductor manufacturing Printing & Coating Automotive and Aerospace Other Industrial Processes



lotion Cream gel spray Sticks powder



Direct Sales online retail



