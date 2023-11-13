Ultra-white ceramic cools buildings with record-high 99.6% reflectance

Hong Kong scientists have demonstrated a new ultra-white ceramic material that can significantly cool buildings by reflecting sunlight and heat at record heights. The beetle-inspired material gets its capabilities from its nanostructure, remains tough against the elements, and should be relatively easy to scale up for production.

When our homes get too hot, the first solution for many people is to turn on the air conditioning. This can be effective, but it is not very energy efficient, as a large portion of energy costs go to heating and cooling buildings. Therefore, scientists are investigating ways to passively manage interior temperatures, and one of the easiest ways is to paint buildings and roofs white.

Basic physics dictates that lighter colors absorb less light than darker colors, and therefore remain cooler. In recent years new ultra-white paints have been developed that reflect more than 95% of the sunlight falling on them, which does a good job of cooling buildings. But these coatings have their own issues, including durability.

For the new study, scientists at the City University of Hong Kong (CITU) have developed a new cooling ceramic material that performs better than others. Rather than just being a very white color, the material gets high reflectivity from its nanostructure, efficiently scattering almost the entire spectrum of sunlight – just like the Cyphochilus beetle that inspired it. This results in a solar reflectivity of 99.6%, which is a record high, along with an infrared thermal emissivity of 96.5%.

The material is made of aluminum, which not only reduces solar absorption, but the team says it also makes the cooling ceramic more durable in weather conditions. It prevents degradation from exposure to UV light, which is a weakness of other passive cooling materials and coatings, and increases the rate of evaporation of water from the surface, adding the bonus effect of evaporative cooling. It even boasts fire resistance by withstanding temperatures in excess of 1,000 °C (1,832 °F).

“The beauty of cooling ceramics is that it meets the requirements of both high-performance PRCs and applications in real-life settings,” said study co-author Professor Edwin Tso Chi-yan. “Our experiment showed that by installing cooling ceramics on the roof of a house, more than 20% of the power can be achieved [reduction] For space cooling, which confirms the great potential of ceramic cooling in reducing people’s reliance on traditional active cooling strategies and providing a sustainable solution to avoid electricity grid overload, greenhouse gas emissions and urban heat islands.

Finally, the researchers also say the material could be easily mass-produced using common materials such as aluminum and a two-step process of phase inversion and sintering. And if white is too boring for some homes, the material can be clearly crafted in other colors and patterns by adding additional layers.

