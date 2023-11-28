Ulta Beauty Stock (NASDAQ:ULTA): A Fit for Today’s Market

Ulta Beauty Stock (Nasdaq: Upside Down) appears to be a good fit for today’s market, as its investment case combines three key attractive features: strong growth, a very healthy balance sheet, and a cheap valuation. The largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S., offering more than 25,000 beauty products in more than 1,350 stores, has shown strong momentum recently. Still, the stock’s valuation is trading at some of the most attractive levels in recent history. As a result, I’m bullish on the stock.

Strong growth story driven by synergistic factors

The first factor supporting my favorable view of ULTA’s investment case is the company’s strong growth story, driven by three synergistic factors – Ulta’s store expansion, e-commerce focus, and loyalty program. Let’s dive in.

store expansion

As a leading beauty products retailer, ULTA strategically expands its physical footprint, carefully selecting locations in different regions to reach an ever-growing customer base. The pace of this expansion has been remarkable, growing from 449 stores in 2011 to 1,074 in 2017 and reaching 1,362 by the end of last July.

Focus on e-commerce

The second important element revolves around ULTA’s efficient focus on increasing sales through e-commerce. Recognizing the growing importance of online retail, the company has made substantial investments in its e-commerce platform.

The move has accelerated overall growth and empowered ULTA with targeted marketing campaigns, promotions and special online offers. In turn, e-commerce sales have increased significantly over the past few years. Specifically, it is retail sales versus high-margin sales that benefit ULTA’s profitability.

ULTA’s Loyalty Program

The third and final pillar of ULTA’s growth story is its prestigious loyalty program, Ultamate Rewards. Currently with 40 million members, Ultamate Rewards provides companies with invaluable data and consumer insights, which serves as a powerful competitive advantage. Reflecting the widespread success of the program, an astonishing 95% of ULTA’s total sales are attributed to Ultamate Rewards members.

Recent results epitomize Ulta’s growth story

ULTA’s growth trajectory, driven by the harmonious synergy of these three key factors, continues to be evident once again in its most recent financial Q2 results. Notably, net sales for the quarter increased 10.1%, driven by an 8% increase in comparable sales, which includes both existing store and e-commerce sales, as well as a strong influx of recently opened stores. Performance is also included.

More specifically, transaction volume witnessed a significant 9% increase during the quarter, reflecting strong consumer engagement, despite a slight 1% decline in average ticket size. Clearly, the subtle decrease in average units per transaction was more than offset by the positive impact of higher average selling prices, underscoring the inherent volatility of the cosmetics industry – something to keep in mind when we discuss the stock’s valuation. It’s an aspect worth keeping.

very healthy balance sheet

Another compelling aspect of ULTA’s investment appeal in the current market environment lies in its healthy balance sheet. Unlike many businesses struggling with low profits due to rising interest expenses as a result of rising rates, ULTA is untouched. Notably, the company boasts a debt-free balance sheet (except lease obligations), which is a sharp contrast to its cash position of $388.6 million.

In fact, the company’s net interest income increased to $4.4 million compared to $0.1 million in Q2-2022 due to higher average interest rates on cash balances. In my view, this serves as another compelling aspect for investors to factor into their evaluation of ULTA’s investment potential.

Attractive valuation seals the deal

Impressive growth and a strong balance sheet make a powerful combination. Still, what truly seals the deal for me is the stock’s attractive valuation. It’s this winning trifecta that makes ULTA’s investment appeal a good fit for current market conditions.

Notably, due to ULTA’s strong year-over-year growth and its ongoing momentum, Wall Street’s consensus EPS estimate points to another all-time high EPS of $25.41 for fiscal year 2023. This implies a Forward P/E of 16.3. Based on the trailing 12 months, ULTA’s Forward P/E is even lower at 15.9x. This is one of the lowest multiples for the stock in recent years.

With its leading market position, strong double-digit revenue growth, strong balance sheet and a clear path towards achieving another year of record-breaking performance, I find ULTA to present an attractive investment opportunity for potential investors. Recent decline and seems to be at a discounted valuation.

According to analysts, is ULTA stock worth buying?

Regarding Wall Street’s outlook on the stock, Ulta Beauty maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 buys, three holds, and one sell assigned over the past three months. At $518.00, the average ULTA stock forecast suggests 24.9% upside potential.

If you are wondering which analyst you should follow to buy and sell ULTA stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year time frame) is Oppenheimer’s Rupesh Parikh, whose average return per rating is Is 36.7%. And 73% success rate. Click on the image below to know more.

takeaway

ULTA stock emerges as an attractive investment opportunity with the combination of strong growth, a strong balance sheet, and an attractive valuation.

The company’s strategic expansion, focus on e-commerce and successful loyalty programs underpin an attractive growth story. Additionally, its debt-free balance sheet and ample cash reserves come in handy in the current macroeconomic scenario. With its discounted valuation, ULTA offers an attractive proposition for investors seeking a mix of growth and stability in today’s dynamic market.

