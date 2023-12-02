Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency approved Finance Committee

Town of Ulster, NY – Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency Board members have officially chartered the Agency Finance Committee in compliance with State Budget Authority Office requirements adopted 17 years ago.

The move was approved by a 4-0 vote during a meeting Thursday, with board members saying the committee will be used to oversee the agency’s finances, budget and debt.

Board members, all of whom were appointed the previous year, were surprised that no committee had been formed.

“This is very important for an organization,” said board member Donna Egan. “I don’t understand it.”

The website of the State Budget Authority Office states that public authorities issuing debt are required to have finance committees.

“It is the responsibility of the Finance Committee to review loan issuance proposals by the Authority and make recommendations to the full Board,” state officials wrote.

The resolution approving the formation of an agency finance committee would require it to monitor agency assets, review audit reports for compliance issues, evaluate the agency capital plan for loan use, and evaluate major proposed transactions. Significant expenditure.

The agency was formed through county and state legislative action in 1987 under a charter that makes the county legislature responsible for dealing with any debt left by the agency if it becomes bankrupt. It began operations with bonding for property and equipment as well as an annual net service fee that came from the county budget.

After failing to attract the attention of local lawmakers for more than a decade, agency debt finally came to public attention with the creation of the county controller position. In August 2010, then-County Comptroller Elliot Auerbach rebuked the Legislature for providing $31.9 million in taxpayer subsidies to the agency without a plan for repayment, and in February 2011 issued an equally critical report that found that $38.91 million There was no plan to deal with it. In long term loans made by the agency.

On Friday, agency Comptroller Tim DeGraff reported that only $5.84 million of the loan remains and its final payment is due in March 2025.

The legislature’s practice of requiring the agency to include a taxpayer-funded net service fee was also ended in 2013 as part of the adoption of flow control rules that require haulers to bring solid waste to the agency. However, this amount increased to $37.1 million that was granted to the agency through the county budget. No effort has been made by MPs to recover that funding.

The agency’s loan also played an important role in finding long-term options for transporting solid waste to Seneca Meadows near Syracuse. Board members had tried to create a regional solid waste authority with Greene and Sullivan counties for nearly three years, but the effort ended when the October 2018 report was released and concluded “refunding existing UCRRA bonds”. Started with emphasis. The debt that will need to be repaid.

While the Resource Recovery Agency is a public authority, it was chartered with the provision that county lawmakers would appoint its board members and retain some control over the board’s ability to borrow. In 2015, the agency had the ability to borrow up to $40 million and replace it with a limit of $500,000 in borrowing unless County Legislature approval was obtained.

Source: www.bing.com