The Forward paved the way for the first attempts on the new surface. South Africa conceded a penalty after a sustained period of pressure on the Bulls try line, with Ulster deciding to take the tap and hooker Tom Stewart barging in from close range to score his third try in two games.

Nathan Doak added the conversion from in front of the post.

Ulster should have added 17 minutes to their tally. Will Addison took a loose kick out of defense and led a counter-attack, taking it into the Bulls area and a clever grubber kick into the center before Jude Postlewaite attempted to collect the ball along an open try line. Knocked.

Addison was sin-binned for deliberately hitting the ball close to his own line in the 26th minute, the resulting penalty sent the Bulls into the corner but an overthrow on the lineout allowed Ulster to clear.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Ulster added a second try on 29 minutes.

Dock made quick progress of the ball as the penalty came, Ireland prop Tom O’Toole fed a long pass to Jacob Stockdale, the winger acrobatically finishing in the corner before getting tangled up in touch. The dock was slid over the extras at a tight angle.

The Bulls got back into the game just before Addison returned after the first sustained period of pressure in the Ulster 22.

Former Ulster backrow Marcel Coetzee burst holes in the home defence, before prop Gerhard Steenkamp forced his way through Stewart and Andy Warwick to cross the whitewash without center half Johan Goossen converting.

The Bulls again exposed the Ulster defense in first-half injury time, with the pack probing close to the line before taking the ball wide, full back Devon Williams throwing a pass to unmarked winger Sebastian de Klerk. .

Goosen failed to covert and Ulster went into the break with a 14–12 lead.

Doak was on target two minutes after the restart as the Bulls were off their feet in the shadow of their own post.

Stockdale was unlucky not to get his second try on 50 minutes, he came upon a crash ball on his own 10 meters and headed it deep into the Bulls’ 22, with the visitors falling off their feet at the ruck, allowing Doak to extend Ulster’s lead. A simple punishment was allowed.

The Bulls gave the Docks a further three points in the 63rd minute as lock Ruan Vermaak deliberately allowed the Ulster scrum half to kick his third penalty.

The South Africans set up a tense finish with their third try in the 68th minute. From a scrum in the Ulster 22, Nizam Carr picked up from the base and broke a couple of tackles, before flanker Elrigh Louw converted for Goosen.

Doak made the game seven points with his fourth penalty in the 73rd minute.

Ulster had to survive one last period of pressure and the Bulls kicked a corner penalty in the final minute.

From the lineout the South Africans drove for the line, but as the ball came loose, David McCann was able to pounce on it, allowing Dock to smash it into touch and preserve the win.

Ulster: W.Edison; R Baloukouane; J Hume, J Postlethwaite, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak;

A Warwick, T Stewart, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, C Izuchukwu, D Ivers, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacement: J Andrew for Stewart 76 mins, C Reid for Warwick 64 mins, G McGrath for Izuchukwu, H Sheridan 37 mins, M Reed for Ewers 41 mins, D Shanahan, S Moore for Stockdale 75 mins, M Addison for lullaby 56 minutes

Bull: D Williams; S De Klerk, D Kriel, C Hendricks, S Jacobs; J Goosen, E Papier;

G Steenkamp, ​​J Grobbelaar, W Louw, R Vermaak, R Nortje, M Coetzee, C Hanekom, E Louw.

Replacement: A van der Merwe for Grobbelaar 51 mins, S Matanjima for Steenkamp 47 mins, M Smith for Louw 51 mins, R Ludwig for Hanekom 51 mins, N Carr for Nortje 64 mins, Z Berger for Papier 69 mins. C Smith S Guns for Creel 63 min

Ref: G Gnecchi (Italy)

