LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Britain’s labor market remains tight, despite a decline in job postings by employers through 2023 and broader weakness in the economy, data from recruitment platform Indeed showed on Thursday.

As of early December last year, there were 48% more job postings on Indeed than before the COVID-19 pandemic. But on December 1 this year it came down to 10%.

Indeed economist Jack Kennedy said, “The UK economy faces strong economic headwinds as we head into 2024. But the labor market appears to be resilient and the imbalance between demand and supply of labor is gradually diminishing.” “

The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on Britain’s job market as it worries labor shortages will keep wage growth high and calls for inflation to fall back to its 2% target after hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% in October. It will be difficult. 2022.

Consumer price inflation stood at 4.6% in October this year, higher than the rate in other major advanced economies.

Indeed the data shows that advertised salaries in Britain were 7.0% higher than a year earlier in the three months to the end of October, while they were up 4.2% in the United States and 3.8% in the euro zone.

Britain’s official labor market data for the three months to the end of September showed an annual increase of 7.7% in average earnings excluding bonuses, slightly below the summer’s record 7.9%. October data will come on December 12.

Unemployment was 4.2% in the third quarter, down from 3.7% at the end of 2022, although the data is under review with the UK Statistics Office due to a sharp drop in the response rate.

Indeed said the percentage of job postings offering the option of remote or hybrid working had fallen from an all-time peak of 16.3% in early May to 14.4% by the end of October, possibly reflecting slightly less competition for employees. it shows.

“The path to a soft landing is open for the UK but there is still a long way to go and the risk of recession looms large,” Kennedy said.

