Ukrainian MP on upcoming changes in Zelensky’s administration – Interview

The presidential office may soon “lose” two senior officials, Ukrainian MP and First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Finance Committee, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, said in an interview with NV Radio on November 22.

NV: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostislav Shurma recently gave another interview. Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is investigating his brother’s business. In general, it turns out that he really likes to give interviews.

ZELEZNYAK: It doesn’t help him.

NV: And in every interview, he reveals some new, previously unknown things about himself, fragments of his biography. For example, reporters asked him about the whereabouts of his brother, whose business is under Russian occupation. And NABU is investigating the company receiving state subsidies. It turned out that his brother had left Ukraine and had not returned since the beginning of the war. I think it’s a very touching moment.

Zheleznyak: And also find out if his brother bought an apartment in Cyprus. Or did he not get Cyprus residency by taking advantage of such purchases, for which he set up another fake company. At least it can be said that this is a very strange coincidence. We followed it up with investigative reporters.

Also read: Shurma, Deputy Head of the President’s Office on Systemic Corruption – Interview

For example, does it not currently have a license to mine diamonds in Africa? There are many things to check there. Or anything being made in Hungary. They are now building a residential house instead of the stadium in Zaporizhzhya, namely the company town [Shurma’s] Brother and two women who were selling notebooks in downtown Mariupol before the occupation. Didn’t the size of their venture fund increase from PLN 400 million ($11 million) to PLN 1.3 billion ($36 million)? We can ask many questions.

I think this is what the journalists wanted [to ask more questions], But Rostislav behaved so bravely that he decided to interrupt the interview and continue telling his fantasies on economic reform.

NV: Yes, he clearly didn’t want to talk about his brother. It came to light that this brother is now abroad. This is a matter of public interest.

Zheleznyak: That’s a really interesting point. Together with my nine fellow MPs, I appealed to NABU, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) and the SBU security service. The SBU is generally reluctant to get involved on this. We have not been able to bring them to court for a month so that they can finally open the cases. Namely SBU, because it is about occupied areas where there are solar power plants. They worked, and we know it. We can see on satellite images how they were separated and joined. The SBU is not interested in this: who are these wonderful people in the occupied territories who did this?

But there was another moment in the interview. Very few people have paid attention to this, but it is very interesting. There was some committee on energy, and Rostislav gave orders there. And as we can see from the interview with the head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities, he directly confirmed that he had organized such a meeting where he received orders from the deputy of the Presidential Office, which manages energy. is the area.

Also read: Top official Tatarov’s case against NABU returned to court

If this is true, it is an action taken in a direct conflict of interest. And here, to put it mildly, it is already necessary to understand whether this is just a conflict of interests or a clear abuse of power.

By the way, I immediately submitted a request to see the exact list of his official duties and responsibilities. I’m sure the President’s Office, as usual, will hide them. But this is a problem.

I think we will soon forget a character like Mr. Shurma. At least to the rank of Deputy Head of the President’s Office. I don’t think he will be able to remain in this post for long with such a background of corruption.

NV: Why do you think so? Another deputy chief with a less colorful background is Oleh Tatarov. Why do you think Rostislav Shurma won’t last long? Tatarov is sitting [in the President’s Office] Nothing happened for many years, because “he is useful.”

Zheleznyak: I think we will soon lose Tatarov too.

NV: Why? Why are you so confident? It seems they are very happy with him. They say things that please Zelensky, championing initiatives the president likes. Why should they be fired?

Zheleznyak: Because 63% of our budget is not filled by the President, or Yermak, Tatarov, and even Shurma. This is filled by our international partners, who would very much hate to be stuck in a situation where their taxpayers’ money is being stolen. And it is very clear who is responsible for corruption in our country.

Also read: Former anti-corruption agency head on Ukraine’s anti-corruption system – interview

And if we have such defaults on reconstruction, and obvious things like… Last Friday, Tatarov tried to “hack” the law on the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). It took one and a half hour to seat everyone in their places and to conduct re-voting in the committee.

Now, this week, he’s trying to hack the reform of Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau (ESBU). That too will fail. I immediately say that he will be shot and everything will end as it should.

Our international partners endured this story for the first two years of the war because [there were] Slightly different challenges. And now, especially when the “money in exchange for reforms” formula is starting to work, explain to me, why do they have to stick with these two characters? And why do they have to ask the opinion of the head of the President’s Office or even the President, why are these people so useful?

Well, if they are useful, let them find $41 billion (as far as I understand, Rostislav and his brothers are already taking part of this amount), and donate it to the National Bank of Ukraine. We will keep it in reserve rather than with international partners. If not (and I think that will be the case), then, sorry, their opinion is not relevant.

NV: You mentioned SAPO. Last week, lawmakers attempted to strengthen SAPO’s dependency. And a government bill is ready, but they tried to rush Their own bill, which does not strengthen SAPO in any way.

Zheleznyak: This is my favorite story right now. Tatarov spent three months working with the committee to prepare a blocking plan for this bill. They prepared, postponed, hid the lesson, gathered. They were told: “Guys, this won’t work, in fact, don’t even try.” They voted on their text.

An hour and a half later, the President brought them together and asked: “Who is the author of this wonderful idea?” The MPs turned to Tatarov. Tatarov says: “I’m not involved in this.” And he kicked everyone out. Three hours later, the committee obediently voted on the correct bill. This is the “money for improvements” formula.

Now they are trying to do the same with the ESB reform.

NV: That is, first they try to rush their bill. If it works, they rush into it, and if they see it doesn’t work, they do what they should, right?

Zheleznyak: They do bad things in public, then put them on the neck. Then they “eat” something bad in public and do good things.

Also read: Shurma and Tatarov may soon leave the presidential office – Ukrainian MP

I can immediately guess what will happen [Ukrainian MP Andriy] Lozovoy’s amendments to the bill. it’s clear. There are intelligent people out there… Sorry, but there was only one person among them who was intellectually quite different [notorious MP Maksym] Buzanski said: “I’m in favor of the government bill overall.” Why? Because he understands very well that we strengthen the bill with amendments before the second reading. And that is why it is better to cut off what is, rather than fighting for the momentary. And he said it from the stage too. And it’s a smart move, even if you’re opposed to the idea.

And it’s interesting what Tatarov tried to do. Well, he rebuked his fellow MPs. Next time they will know what to pay attention to.

NV: Tatarov participated in an online meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee. He should have stated a thesis that the President’s Office supports the government bill on SAPO’s independence. But he did not say so.

Zheleznyak: I repeat that they spent three months preparing this interception plan. It was destroyed in one and a half hours. In the meeting held in the President’s office, he scolded all the MPs.

We are bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us by making a one-time donation, or become a patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Source: www.bing.com