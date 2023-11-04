Ukrainian minister says he wants to turn his country into an arms production hub for the West

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The newly appointed head of Ukraine’s defense industry says he is working tirelessly to boost local arms production and turn the country into an arms production hub for the West.

Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said Russia’s invasion of his country and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East have highlighted the need for countries to spend on their defense systems.

“We’re really focused on making Ukraine the arsenal of the free world,” Kamyshin told The Associated Press in an interview late Friday.

Kamyshin said about 500 companies in Ukraine’s defense industry are contributing to the country’s efforts to increase arms production to counter Russia’s efforts to seize more territory. Of them, 70 are state-owned factories, more than 200 are private factories primarily producing unmanned systems, and more than 200 are private sector companies involved in the production of various types of weapons and ammunition.

“We are focusing on the production of all types of weapons and ammunition, and we show that we can test it on the battlefield and improve it during combat,” Kamyshin said. “This is something we can contribute to the free world, because as you see, the defense industry is becoming more and more important globally.”

Oleksandr Kamyshin was appointed to the post about eight months ago, and is now in charge of 300,000 people employed in Ukraine’s defense industry.

He previously served as head of the national railway Ukrzlizhnytsia, which under his rule became famous for running trains on time despite the war, which was crucial in the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in the early days of the Russian invasion.

He now recalls that time as his “past life” and says his entire focus is on making the defense industry a successful enterprise like Ukrzlizhnytsia.

He admits that he has had to start local manufacturing of weapons afresh. He said Ukraine had barely any local defense industry to speak of before 2022, with the military relying mainly on what it already had before the war broke out with Russia’s invasion in February 2021. What did he get in the way of military aid from the allies?

Ukraine is now delivering locally produced ammunition to the battlefield and can rapidly strike inside Russia, he said.

He declined to disclose specific figures, but said Ukraine was manufacturing mortars and artillery ammunition, drones, armored vehicles, missiles and many other items. He says the industry has grown dozens or even hundreds of times in some areas over the past year.

Artillery ammunition production has increased 20 times in the last 10 months and armored vehicle production has increased five times during the same period, he said.

Most importantly, Kamyshin says, increased local production of weapons has enhanced Ukraine’s abilities to launch attacks on Russian territory.

“As you know, Moscow never sleeps. Now, Sochi never sleeps. Now, Krasnodar never sleeps. And there will be more Russian cities that never sleep,” Kamyshin said, referring to regular drone strikes on Russian territory.

Since the beginning of the war, the Western Allies were cautious about providing Ukraine with weapons that could reach Russia, fearing that an attack by Western-supplied weapons on Russian territory could lead to a wider war.

Kamyshin acknowledged that defense technology, especially in the field of innovative warfare, is a game-changer and the fastest-growing sector in Ukraine’s defense industry.

As many allies have significantly reduced their stockpiles to support Ukraine, the country recently hosted an international defense industry conference, seeking other forms of cooperation, including joint production of weapons. . Kamyshin said that after the forum more than 60 companies signed an agreement to become part of the Alliance of Defense Industries of Ukraine. He revealed that they are mostly companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Turkey.

The minister has ambitious plans for the future of Ukraine’s defense industry and believes that one day, his country will be able to export a variety of weapons and munitions, just as it exports its grain around the world. .

“This is something that we can contribute to the free world because, as you see, the defense industry is becoming more and more important globally,” he said, adding that it was a major contribution to war-torn Ukraine. Can help revive the economy.

Despite claims of stable growth, Kamyshin admits that it will never be possible for Ukraine to meet its needs without supplies from its foreign partners.

Referring to Russia’s invasion, he said, “No matter how much you escalate, it will never be enough because we’ve got the biggest war in generations.”

“So we will always be dependent on foreign supplies as well.”

