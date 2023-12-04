Ukrainian diplomats at COP28 in Dubai talk about both climate change and Russia's war on their country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – While Ukrainian diplomats take part in negotiations at the UN COP28 climate talks, Russia’s war on the country lurks in the background – even as the UAE trades with Moscow despite Western sanctions Have seen growth in our business relations.

As Ukraine announced a 450 million euro ($489 million) expansion of a wind farm in its Mykolaiv region on Monday, officials highlighted how far away its turbines need to be to avoid any Russian missile attack. Will be spread till. He condemned Moscow’s continued attacks on energy infrastructure as the country is hit by snowstorms. And a US diplomat strongly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin at an event that prevented protesters from naming Israel in their protests against Hamas over its heavy-handed airstrikes and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

“The war in Ukraine – Putin’s aggression – represents a fundamental challenge to the international system that the United States and our allies and partners are trying to build,” said US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt told The Associated Press. Putin is taking us back to the law of the jungle. He must be defeated.”

The Russian embassies in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The shadow of war is looming over Ukraine’s pavilion at the COP28 summit. A brick rooftop in the war-torn Kherson region commemorates the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam and the surge of water from the country’s largest reservoir that swamped villages and towns in June. The dam’s destruction caused deadly floods, endangered crops in the world’s breadbasket, threatened drinking water supplies for thousands of people, and caused environmental devastation.

Ukraine holds Russia responsible for the collapse, which had the means, motive and opportunity to collapse the dam. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the dam collapse through various accusations, although Putin also acknowledged that it provided cover for its retreating troops and disrupted Ukraine’s counteroffensive this summer.

At Monday’s event at the pavilion, private Ukrainian energy producer DTEK signed a memorandum of understanding with Danish firm Vestas to expand its wind farm project in Mykolaiv. Its first phase was built for 200 million euros ($217 million) amid the war, with crews spending about a third of their time in bomb shelters during the project, said DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko.

“They work in (body) armor and they see missiles flying over their heads,” Timchenko said. “So we are proud of this achievement. And besides, it gives us more confidence to build the second phase and complete this project. We are ready to fight.”

Timchenko praised Denmark’s role in securing the project’s financing, saying the new 450 million euros of funding comes from banks with government guarantees and war-risk insurance.

The expansion of the energy grid comes as Russia still controls Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, and fighting is still putting others at risk. Electricity is also in danger due to increasing cold this winter.

Russia destroyed nearly half of Ukraine’s power infrastructure last winter, including generation plants and power lines. Ukraine says it has repaired that damage over the summer, but last month’s biggest wave of Russian attacks using drones supplied by Iran has reignited fears that its grid could again come under attack. Will get hit.

“Putin has made energy one of his weapons,” said Pyatt, the former US ambassador to Ukraine. “They’ve done this with their drone and missile attacks on civilian energy infrastructure. They’ve shut down gas pipelines to try.” Weaken Europe’s resolve to support Ukrainians.

“So we have recognized from day one that for Vladimir Putin, energy is as much a part of his war strategy as his tanks and his missiles.”

