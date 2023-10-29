Ukrainian businesses defy uncertainty despite imminent threats

Despite the devastation of war, businesses in Kramatorsk, a leading city in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, are showing great resilience.

Advertisement

In a city where damaged buildings are everywhere, a destroyed pizzeria is a painful reminder of lives and livelihoods destroyed in an instant.

In June a Russian ballistic missile struck a popular eatery in eastern Ukraine, killing 13 people, including an award-winning Ukrainian writer and several teenagers. Seven of the victims were employees.

Today, fresh flowers and notes are placed where the entrance once was. A T-shirt, part of the waitstaff’s uniform, hangs near the makeshift memorial that reads “We Will Never Forget”.

“As an entrepreneur, of course, I regret the loss of property, but there is something that cannot be returned: human life,” said Dmytro Ihanatenko, owner of RIA Pizza.

The bombed building in Kramatorsk underlines the massive risk to businesses in this leading city in the Donetsk region. But that hasn’t affected the many other business owners who have reopened their doors to customers in the last year.

The city council estimates that 50 restaurants and 228 shops are now open in Kramatorsk, three times more than the number open in the same period last year. Most are believed to be existing businesses that closed in the early days of the war and have reopened.

“We understand it’s a risk, and we’re taking it because it’s our life,” said Olena Zyabina, chief administrator of the White Burger restaurant in Kramatorsk. “Wherever we are, we need to work. We work here. This is our conscious choice.”

The White Burger chain operated mainly in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions before the war. But after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it could reopen only in Kramatorsk. It launched two new restaurants in the capital, Kyiv and Dnipro, to keep the chain alive.

The restaurant in Kramatorsk is the chain’s top performer in terms of profitability, even though prices are 20% lower than in the capital’s restaurants.

After the attack on RIA Pizza, White Burger’s operators did not consider closing the Kramatorsk restaurant, Ziyabina said. “I cried a lot,” she said, remembering the day she heard about the attack.

The economy of Kramatorsk adapted to the war. The city houses the regional headquarters of the Ukrainian Army, and many cafes and restaurants are frequented primarily by soldiers as well as journalists and aid workers.

Ukrainian women often go there to reunite with husbands and boyfriends for a few days.

The soldiers joke that Kramatorsk is their Las Vegas, offering them all the “luxuries” like good food or coffee. But due to the city’s proximity to the battlefield, the restaurants serve only non-alcoholic beer.

The city streets are mostly empty except for military cars. Residents who stayed behind avoid large gatherings and crowded places.

Still, this is a far cry from the early days of the war, when Kramatorsk’s shops, restaurants and cafes were closed. Thousands of people became unemployed and factories were closed.

“Possibly, thanks to the army, we can still return to this city,” said Oleksandr, who asked to be identified only by his first name because of security concerns.

He is the co-founder of one of the many military shops serving soldiers in Kramatorsk. Oleksandr said he raises prices only 1 hryvnia (3 euro cents) above the manufacturer’s price. He said that the objective is not to earn money but to provide necessary equipment to the army.

New opportunities bring great risks

Many residents appreciate the new work opportunities brought by the reopening of stores and restaurants.

Advertisement

But there are fewer options for older people, said Tetiana Podosiyanova, 54. He worked at the Kramatorsk Machinebuilding Plant for 32 years, but the plant closed due to security risks when the war started.

“I expected to work at the factory until retirement,” Podosiyanova said. Most of the jobs now are in restaurants and stores, where she had no experience.

Ultimately, he got a job at the Amazing Fish Aquarium, which resumed operations months after the war began. The aquarium houses hundreds of exotic fish and dozens of parrots and is open for the entertainment of residents, who are often stressed by missile attacks.

But every reopening business comes with risks. Ihanatenko, the pizzeria owner, still comes to his destroyed restaurant every day when he is in Kramatorsk. He doesn’t know why. he looks tired. Her voice is barely above a whisper.

He, like many business owners, saw Ukraine’s successful retaliatory offensive in the neighboring Kharkiv region last year as a sign that life could return to Kramatorsk.

Advertisement

“It felt safer here,” he explained, standing in the debris of his restaurant.

It has no plans to rebuild and reopen yet.

His tragic experience reflects the challenges business owners face when keeping their doors open.

“The missiles could come at any time,” he said.

Source: www.euronews.com