Ukraine's Zelensky rules out war with Russia over 'stalemate'

President Volodymyr Zelensky denied on Saturday that Ukraine’s war with Russia has reached a “stalemate”, rejecting suggestions that Western leaders would lobby for peace talks.

The escalating border row between the two warring sides has barely made any progress in almost a year, with a senior Ukrainian official warning this week that the conflict is at an impasse.

“Time has passed, people are tired … but this is not a stalemate,” Zelensky said at a news conference in Kiev alongside EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The Ukrainian leader also rejected the idea that Western countries were pressuring Kiev to negotiate with Russia, amid reports that US and EU officials had discussed what such talks would involve .

“None of our partners are pressuring us to sit down with Russia, talk to them, and give them something,” he said.

With the war now in its 20th month and Ukraine struggling to gain ground in its counteroffensive, Zelensky has met regularly with Western leaders to address conflict fatigue.

Zelensky said the war between Israel and Hamas had also diverted attention from Ukraine, adding that this was “Russia’s goal”.

“Of course, it’s clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is a distraction,” Zelensky said.

“We were already in very difficult circumstances when there was almost no focus on Ukraine,” he said, but added: “I am absolutely confident that we will overcome this challenge.”

Ukraine’s supporters, including the United States, have said they are ready to support Kiev with military and financial aid for as long as necessary to defeat Russia.

‘Existential War’

Zelensky’s comments came as EU Commission chief von der Leyen visited Kiev to discuss Ukraine’s progress toward joining the 27-member bloc.

Kyiv received EU candidacy status several months after Russia’s invasion last year, but analysts have warned it faces a long and difficult road to membership.

“You have reached many milestones,” von der Leyen told Zelensky.

“Reforming our justice system. Curbing the hold of oligarchs. Tackling money laundering and much more,” he said.

He said, “We should never forget that you are fighting for survival and at the same time you are also deeply reforming your country.”

He said he is confident that Ukraine will make progress in the accession process when these reforms are implemented.

EU Commission proposes additional 50Bln Euro [$54Bln] in funding for Ukraine until 2027, von der Leyen said.

‘Good signs’

“Ukraine has come a long way,” Zelensky said in his evening address, noting that many did not believe the country could win EU candidate status so quickly during the war.

He said the country is moving forward on measures to strengthen anti-corruption prosecution and better regulate lobbying.

And he has heard “good signals” from von der Leyen on Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership negotiations, he said.

Almost all EU member states are in favor of providing long-term aid to Kiev, with only Hungary and Slovakia in the lead.

The Commission now has until November 8 to submit a report on how much progress Ukraine and other EU hopefuls Moldova and Georgia have made ahead of the summit in December.

Russian shelling killed two people on Saturday, including a woman in the central Poltava region and a man in southern Kherson, local officials said.

