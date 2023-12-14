Ukraine's 'Siberian Battalion' pits Russian volunteers against their own country

Frustrated by Moscow’s war, Russian volunteers are joining Ukrainian ranks to fight Putin’s forces.

When Moscow invaded Ukraine, a young Russian, now known as Karabas, sank into despair.

Shocked by images of what was happening to Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories, he decided to take action against Russia, his home and country.

Karabas said he knew what he was doing was callous. He packed his bags and decided to find his way to Ukraine to join Kiev’s army.

It took him almost a year to do this.

Today, he is part of the Siberian Battalion, a six-month-old unit made up of Russians who have joined Ukraine’s military ranks to fight against their homeland in the hopes of someday helping to oust Russian President Vladimir Putin. Will get help.

Its members come mostly from ethnic minorities in Russia’s Far East.

“I was disappointed by my own people,” said Karabas, who, like other fighters in the battalion, spoke to The Associated Press on the condition that only his military call sign be used.

“That’s why I wanted to come here…and fight for an independent Ukraine,” he said.

Karabas said that when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he was disappointed to find that most Russians he knew either blindly supported Putin or were indifferent to the war.

He said, sometimes his grief was so great that he would break down and start crying.

Unlike other volunteer units in Ukraine that have Russian citizens, such as the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Siberian Battalion is officially part of the regular Ukrainian Army.

Its fighters have to undergo lengthy security checks, which sometimes take up to a year. They are then trained and deployed to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting of the war.

Ukrainian and Russian forces are still battling for control here.

A Russian fighter known as Holod says he wants to oust Putin’s government.

“When that happens, we can talk about victory,” he said. “Russia will at least suddenly cease to be a source of aggression.”

The Russians who joined the battalion left their entire lives behind, including family and friends.

Many had to flee to a third country before traveling to Ukraine – but they say they had no other choice.

Ukrainian military leaders hope more will join them and, based on the applications received so far, they are aiming to create a 300-strong battalion of Russian fighters.

Some have already been deployed near the Ukraine-controlled town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, which Putin’s forces have long tried to capture.

Karabas estimates that there would be tens or hundreds of thousands of other Russians willing to fight alongside Ukraine.

“I think we should have a lot more,” he said.

