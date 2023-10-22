Paris – Sources say that the US administration recently convened a meeting with the country’s largest business leaders, explaining that when the war in Ukraine ends, it will be time to rebuild the country’s entire infrastructure.

If those American companies want to secure some of these contracts, they will have to prepare for major projects ahead. Backed by American capital, the project would rebuild a large European country with a highly educated and resilient population, ready to join the EU and one day NATO – not to mention a land rich in natural resources.

The US administration explained to business leaders that the only risk of such a strategy would be to anger EU countries, who might be angered by the loss of Ukrainian markets at the hands of US companies.

To avoid this risk, industry leaders were instructed to buy smaller companies in Europe, particularly Eastern and Central European countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Poland and Ukraine, which were a target for their reconstruction activities. Could serve as a front. This clever and completely legal strategy explains the recent flow of US capital into these sectors looking to quickly buy up public works, engineering, water, energy, digital, telecommunications, heating, electrical and architectural companies.

Non-European interests

The Europeans are procrastinating, believing that these markets will survive them when the time comes because they will be rebuilding Ukraine and the money will be available. However, no one in Europe is preparing for this; No one in Paris, Berlin or Brussels is drawing up the necessary big plans, or urging European companies to generate a coherent joint response.

Western European powers appear indifferent to forming partnerships with small and medium-sized businesses in Eastern and Central Europe or Ukraine, let alone protecting them from non-European interests.

By doing nothing they can only make mistakes.

If nothing is done to counter non-European interests, Ukraine’s inevitable inclusion into the EU will accelerate the continent’s economic, financial and technological dependence on the US, and indeed any possibility of becoming an independent political entity. Hope will end.

September 27, 2023, Kharkiv region, Ukraine: A builder repairs the city administration building after it was set on fire by Russian troops.

Vyacheslav Madievsky/Zuma

to strike the first blow

This is a very illustrative example of a much broader issue that concerns not only the international strategies of nations but also their domestic policies, corporate strategies, and the behavior of each of us.

In any competitive situation, winning requires the ability to predict in advance what will happen, what others will do, and a willingness to take the risk of acting first. In many circumstances, it is also a matter of survival when dealing with partners, competitors, or adversaries who have managed to anticipate and act in time.

Many people decide that it is better to do nothing to avoid being accused of making a bad decision. They forget that doing nothing can only lead to mistakes.

Strengths lie in the ability to anticipate future events and the reaction of others; And the courage to take the risk of acting proactively. Of course, you don’t learn all this in school or anywhere else, only in the real world. Often, these lessons are learned too late.

