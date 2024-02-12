Ukraine’s Pokrova spoofing system calls for martyrs to be lost

The remains of the Martyrs 136 were desecrated outside Kiev in May 2023. Downed drones give Ukrainian , [+] Engineers access Russian navigation systems and learn how to fool them. Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Russia continues to bomb Ukraine with Shaheed drones designed by Iran 45 were launched on the night of 10-11 February And another 14 last night. More than 3,700 martyrdom attacks were recorded by 21 December and questions were raised over Ukraine’s supply of air defense missiles. Now Ukraine has a new drone shield that doesn’t rely on ammunition: a nationwide electronic warfare system called Pokrova that intercepts drone navigation systems.

divine protection

Valery Zaluzny, then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, revealed the existence of the system in a paper last November laying out his plans to resolve the current military standoff.

Capabilities to counter high-precision enemy weapons (guided missiles, UAVs) are increasing due to the deployment of the nationwide ‘Pokrova’ electronic warfare system with the possibility of changing the satellite radio navigation field (‘spoofing’). Satellite radio navigation. along the entire line of contact and throughout most of the territory of Ukraine,” Zaluzny wrote.

Pokrova is the Ukrainian name of the Feast of the Protection of the Mother of God, celebrated one in 10th In this century an apparition of the Virgin Mary is said to have spread her veil over a church in Constantinople during a siege, causing the besiegers to retreat. Its name similarly casts a protective veil over Ukraine.

Jamming causes navigation systems (GPS and others like Russian GLONASS) to become clogged with noise. Spoofing allows them to generate fake signals that give the wrong location, and most of the known examples come from Russia. Drivers near the Kremlin find that their satellite tells them they are at an airport, and ships in the Black Sea may appear to be miles inland. Putin appears to be surrounded by a bubble of spoofing, presumably to protect against drone attacks.

Ukraine has previously shot down Russian tactical drones with spoofing from short ranges, but Pokrova operates on a much larger scale. It is technically challenging. Dr. Thomas Withington, an electronic warfare expert at UK defense think tank RUSI, told Forbes that this would require a network of perfectly synchronized transmitters. Fortunately Ukraine already operates a similar synchronized system controlling radar in its national air defense network, so they are already familiar with this area.

The Russian Kometa-M satellite navigation system is highly resistant to jamming – but could be , [+] fooled by subtle fraud Ukraine Ministry of Defense

Spoofing Shadows

Martyred drones are well protected from electronic warfare. The Russian military Kometa-M navigation unit, in the current version, has a digital antenna array that allows it to detect and exclude jamming signals. According to the manufacturers, drones with Cometa-M can find their way even when jamming is thousands of times more powerful than satellite signals.

Shaheed also has a backup inertial navigation unit or INS. It works even when there is no satellite signal, but disappears rapidly over time. The backup system provides accurate navigation for perhaps a minute – long enough to hit a target protected by a local jammer, or long enough to fly through a band of jamming before recovering a satellite signal.

This combination makes Shahed difficult to counter with conventional electronic warfare. But Ukrainian engineers have had the opportunity to disassemble several Shaheds and address the vulnerabilities of their navigation systems.

“Spoofing may be a way to circumvent counter-measures such as jamming-resistant receivers,” says Withington.

Spoofing is much harder to detect than jamming. If the spoofing signal is relatively subtle – gradually moving farther and farther away from the real location – the drone will have no way of telling that it is being spoofed, but will arrive at some distance from the target.

“We already have the capability to counter this system [Kometa-M]” Ivan Pavlenko, head of the Main Directorate of Electronic Warfare and Cybersecurity of the Ukrainian General Staff, said in September.

With a relatively small warhead of around 45 kg/100 lb the Shaheed-136 needs to attack close to the target to have any effect. Pushing it half a mile is guaranteed to be a complete miss – although it may still do some damage.

Russia’s multimillion-dollar cruise and ballistic missiles have more advanced navigation systems that do not rely on satellite signals, but most of Russia’s attacks now involve missiles that are vulnerable.

cheating in action

Zaluzny did not say when Pokrova was activated, but there may be some clues that it is working.

On 3 February, the Ukrainian Air Force’s official Telegram channel noted that 11 martyrs had been shot down the previous night, and “in addition, at least seven attack drones did not reach their targets and were lost locally.”

Furthermore, there have been recent instances where martyrs have been retained and appear to have been brought down with electronic warfare rather than missiles or gunfire.

It is impossible to overstate how effective the Pokrova system is, or how it degrades navigation signals. The attacks take place at night, and the jamming will likely only be active at times and locations where drone attacks are taking place. Ukraine has not provided any details about where the Martyrs attacked, refusing to provide Russia with information on how many are seeking targets. Russian developers will attempt to detect or counter spoofing – and Ukrainians will modify their systems to counter countermeasures. Meanwhile, just because a martyr is not shot down does not mean that it kills a target.