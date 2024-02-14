Ukraine's military claims to have destroyed a large Russian landing ship in the Black Sea

All the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea using a navy drone, although Russian officials have not yet confirmed the report.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the sunken ship was the Caesar Kunikov amphibious assault ship, based near Alupka, a city on the southern edge of the Crimean peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014. Officials said the ship can carry 87 crew members.

Ukraine’s military intelligence, known as GUR, said its special operations unit “Group 13” sank the Russian ship on Wednesday using a Magura V5 maritime drone. It said the explosions damaged the left side of the ship, although a heavily edited video it released was unclear.

Private intelligence firm Ambre said the video showed at least three drones attacked and the ship probably sank after listing heavily to its port side. According to the company, Caesar Kunikov was probably part of a Russian fleet escorting merchant ships visiting Crimean ports.

If confirmed, the loss of the Caesar Kunikov ship would be another embarrassing blow to the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a significant success for Ukraine, 10 days before the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

It is the second time in two weeks that Ukrainian forces have said they have sunk a Russian ship in the Black Sea. Last week, he published a video in which he said naval drones were attacking the Russian missile-armed corvette Ivanovets.

The Russian military did not immediately comment on the sinking claim, saying only that it shot down six Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight.

Biden warns Republicans that opposing Ukraine funding is ‘in Putin’s hands’

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned House Republicans against opposing a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, saying doing so would be “playing into Putin’s hands.” The package includes $60 billion for Kiev.

The aid package passed the Senate the same day, but is widely expected to face an uphill battle in the lower chamber, where Republican hard-liners influenced by Donald Trump will oppose it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has cast new doubt on the package, making clear it could be weeks or months before Congress sends legislation to Biden’s desk — if at all.

“To support this bill is to stand up to Putin,” Biden said, raising his voice, referring to the Russian leader. “We can’t get away from this now. That’s what Putin is betting on.”

Ukraine desperately needs long-delayed assistance from the United States to continue its fight against Russian aggression.

Nine Ukrainian civilians killed in Russian strikes in last 24 hours

Nine Ukrainian civilians were killed and at least 25 were wounded by Russian shelling in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian president’s office.

