Ukraine’s edge of creativity

For “Harry Potter” fans, let us tell you that Ukraine has invented the “invisibility cloak.” This would make Ukrainian soldiers less noticeable at night to thermal-imaging cameras used by Russian drones and snipers. Additionally, Ukraine has developed an aerial mine detector that is four times faster than humans, while it is also expected to release a fleet of self-propelled vehicles that can evacuate wounded soldiers.

These are the latest examples of how Ukrainians have harnessed innovation in their society to give their military an edge over Russia’s much larger military. The country’s wealth of talent in digital capabilities also helped inspire NATO to invest in a new fund called the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic.

US Assistant Secretary of Defense Christopher Lowman said, “The innovation and resourcefulness that the Ukrainians have demonstrated in keeping equipment in the fight has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Even before the Russian invasion early last year, Ukraine was a rising tech giant. Despite the war, information technology exports are expected to grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $7.3 billion in 2022. Some experts predict that Ukraine will emerge from the war as a global center of creativity in technology.

Audrey Kurth Cronin, director of , wrote, “The strength of the Ukrainian government lies in uniting the entire Ukrainian society and much of the world and then fighting asymmetrically with superior public will supported by fast-moving private technology companies and open source innovation.” There has been potential.” Carnegie Mellon Institute for Security and Technology for the War on the Rocks website.

The need to survive as a country may be the “mother of invention” for Ukraine, but the government has learned to nurture openness and flexibility as well as equality of cooperation. A new chatbot, for example, allows Ukrainians to report the activities of enemy forces, providing real-time information to the country’s military.

“In the seamless integration of public and private digital capabilities across these four dimensions – data collection, integration, analysis and operational targeting – we are seeing the impact of a new kind of social mobilization that is at the heart of Ukraine’s resilience,” Ms Cronin said. Said.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia appears to have ground to a halt with the onset of winter. But its generals have called for more innovation in advanced technology. They would not have asked if the Ukrainians had not already shown what was possible.

Source: www.csmonitor.com