As the war drags on, Ukraine is struggling to replace exhausted soldiers who have spent two years at the front.

Advertisement

Twenty-two months after the start of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian army is struggling to find new recruits to send to the front, according to military officials.

“Our units are understaffed,” said Major Oleksandr Volkov, commander of a battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade. “We need more motivated young people under 40.”

This was exactly the same advantage Russia had always had over Ukraine: greater manpower, plus a willingness to send uncertain numbers of men – whether they were willing or not – to fight and die at the front.

According to 2023 data from Global Firepower, the Ukrainian army had approximately 500,000 troops, of which 200,000 are active military personnel. By comparison, Russia has almost four times as many active military personnel – 1,330,900 men – and 250,000 reserves, the same as Ukraine.

Volkov said, “Today’s society is probably misled by some media, which are claiming that everything is fine (for the Ukrainian army), that we are defeating the enemy and there will be victory in the near future.” “But the current situation is not that simple. The enemy is indeed very powerful, very powerful. And we do everything to stop him and beat him.

Despite significant losses in both men and equipment, Russia has resisted Ukraine’s counteroffensive this summer, and is currently feeling quite confident about the war, as evidenced by Vladimir Putin’s recent comments on the conflict. It happens.

Lack of new, young recruits

Volkov and other officials said that while Ukraine is fighting for its independence and the integrity of its territory, the war is failing to attract recruits among civilians.

At the beginning of the war, “everything happened in excitement, a kind of […] Everyone rushed to fight and there were no problems,” said company commander Lt. Igor Prokopiak. “But with time, it calmed down. People had access to social networks, they saw the terrible, brutal side of the war. This initial adrenaline wears off, the brain wakes up, fear appears and as a result, people begin to fear for their lives.

Officials have noticed that the average age of soldiers at the front has increased, with Volkov saying that 40% of his unit is 45 and older. Those who have been at the front for two years are tired, although they have not been replaced due to the lack of new soldiers.

In late November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country would reform recruitment practices through cooperation with commercial recruitment companies in an effort to strengthen its combat power.

Paris and London promised unwavering support

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a joint conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Tuesday that Britain and France will support Ukraine “as long as necessary.”

“I have no doubt that Putin will lose (the war) and it is imperative that he loses.”

“The first task was Russia’s stunning failure to achieve its goals. The second task was the fierce resistance of the Ukrainians who pushed the Russians back. And obviously the third task is more difficult,” Cameron said. He said, “The fourth act remains to be written and we must make sure it is written correctly.”

Catherine Colonna declared, “Our two countries have been working hand in hand from the beginning to ensure that Russian aggression goes unrewarded.”

“We hope this cooperation can become even stronger,” he said. ‘Obviously the fate of Ukraine is at stake, but the security of the European continent is also at stake.’

Continued support from Ukraine’s allies is considered vital to the country’s ability to continue the fight against Russian aggression. Further financial and military aid from the US is currently blocked in Congress, while last week Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked an EU aid package for Kiev.

Source