Russia has claimed to have shot down two Ukrainian missiles heading towards its territory over the Sea of ​​Azov, hours after Ukrainian drone strikes were reported in three Russian regions.

“Russian air defense detected and destroyed two Ukrainian missiles over the Sea of ​​Azov area,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a summit on food price fluctuations went ahead in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying he held bilateral talks with the leaders of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, Switzerland’s Alain Berset and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonite. Is.

The President said the parties discussed a number of issues related to Ukraine’s defence, cooperation and paid special attention to the humanitarian initiative “Grains from Ukraine”.

Zelensky stressed that the Russian invasion and Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian exports led to volatile food prices, destabilized the situation on international markets, and worsened the situation in regions that were critically dependent on grain imports. Are.

As a result of the Grain from Ukraine Forum, on November 25 alone, $100 million (about €91 million) was raised to purchase Ukrainian grain for the countries that need it most, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a Grain from Ukraine press conference. Gave this information during.

Lithuania will allocate 2 million euros by the end of this year as part of the grain initiative from Ukraine, said Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Simonite.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics, President of Switzerland Alain Berset and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonite personally participated in the second Grain of Ukraine summit.

The participants of the event were addressed in video format by President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Guatemala Alejandro Jammatei and President of Estonia Alar Karis. The prime ministers of Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Cape Verde, Finland, Iceland, Portugal, Sweden and Romania also delivered video messages.

