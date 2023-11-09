Ukraine war: Retaliation on track, Russia using Ukrainian prisoners, anti-war activist jailed

All the latest developments related to the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky claims Ukrainian counteroffensive still on track

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is still on track and will achieve its stated goals by the end of the year.

“We have a plan. I can’t share all the details but some of our steps to the south are slow, our steps to the east are also slow,” Zelensky told a conference in New York.

Zelensky’s comments came after a high-ranking Ukrainian military officer claimed the front line had reached a stalemate. There was a deadlock on the front lines.

Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzny called it a World War I-like recession, which the Ukrainian president publicly condemned.

“Our military is coming up with different plans, different operations, to move quickly and unexpectedly attack the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said in an interview earlier this month.

Despite acknowledging Ukraine’s “fatigue” in its fight against Russian aggression, he has repeatedly appealed for more military supplies from Western allies.

“But it’s impossible to do it with bare hands, without weapons, without proper weapons,” he told NBC News on Sunday.

Russia is reportedly using Ukrainian prisoners on the front lines

According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Russia is sending Ukrainian POWs to their homeland’s front lines to fight on Moscow’s side in the war.

The news agency said on Tuesday that soldiers took an oath of allegiance to Russia upon joining the battalion, which entered service last month.

Video by RIA Novosti showed Ukrainians swearing allegiance to Russia, holding rifles and wearing military fatigues.

Euronews could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the report or video. Prisoners of war could be forced to perform their duties.

Experts say such actions would be a clear violation of the Geneva Convention relating to the treatment of prisoners of war, which prohibits them from engaging in combat or working under unhealthy or dangerous conditions – forced or not.

The Institute for the Study of War in Washington said there were previous reports that Ukrainian POWs were asked to “volunteer” for the battalion.

“Russian authorities may claim they are recruiting them on a voluntary basis, but it is hard to imagine a scenario where prisoner of war decisions are based on coercive detention conditions,” said Yulia Gorbunova, Ukraine’s senior researcher at HUMAN. “Can actually be taken voluntarily.” Rights Watch.

Russian anti-war protester faces eight years in prison

Russian authorities on Wednesday demanded an eight-year prison sentence for an artist and musician who was jailed after speaking out against Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in his native Saint Petersburg in April 2022. He is accused of spreading misinformation about the military after replacing supermarket price tags with anti-war slogans condemning the invasion.

His arrest came nearly a month after authorities adopted a law effectively criminalizing any public expression that deviates from the Kremlin’s official line about the war in Ukraine.

The law has been used in a wide-ranging crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians who criticize the Kremlin, many of whom have received long prison sentences.

The 33-year-old man has been held in pre-trial detention for almost 19 months.

Independent Russian news site Mediazona quoted Skochilenko as saying she was “shocked” at the severity of the sentence.

Russia’s most prominent human rights group and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Memorial has declared Skochilenko a political prisoner.

