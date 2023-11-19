November 19, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?


Latest developments from the Ukraine war.

Advertisement

Both Kiev and Moscow were targeted by enemy drone attacks on the night from Saturday to Sunday, which were largely stopped by anti-aircraft defenses and caused no casualties, according to officials.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using drones against installations on the territory of the Russian Federation has been foiled,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Moscow were particularly frequent in the spring, before and after Kiev’s counteroffensive that began in June – but they have become rare in recent weeks.

According to details provided by the Russian ministry, the drone in question was “destroyed by air defense equipment… over the area of ​​the urban district of Bogorodsky in the Moscow region”.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later indicated on Telegram that the foiled attack “did not cause any damage or casualties”.

Kiev was also a target for the second consecutive night of bombardment by explosive drones launched by the Russian military, according to local officials, who reported an “intensification” of attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 29 of 38 drones launched by Russian forces in the area in the largest night-time drone attack since late September.

On Saturday evening, Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected Russia to increase its attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, aimed at crippling the country’s heating and electricity supplies in the middle of winter.

“The closer we get to winter, the more the Russians will try to make their attacks more powerful,” he warned in his daily address. He called on his army to be “100% effective despite all difficulties, despite fatigue”.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Hunt warns against fueling inflation but hints at tax cuts for businesses

November 19, 2023
Exclusive: GM Cruise CEO apologizes, will allow share sale

Exclusive: GM Cruise CEO apologizes, will allow share sale

November 19, 2023

You may have missed

Council bosses urged to 'make money' from city chambers when not in use

Council bosses urged to ‘make money’ from city chambers when not in use

November 19, 2023

Hunt warns against fueling inflation but hints at tax cuts for businesses

November 19, 2023
Exclusive: GM Cruise CEO apologizes, will allow share sale

Exclusive: GM Cruise CEO apologizes, will allow share sale

November 19, 2023
Hamilton says Vegas drama ‘proved critics wrong’

Hamilton says Vegas drama ‘proved critics wrong’

November 19, 2023
?s=598314&p=news.england.devon.story.67451168.page&x1=%5Burn%3Abbc%3Acps%3Acurie%3Aasset%3Ad9c9e006 cc7b 47a1 983b 04aeb4237a29%5D&x4=%5Ben gb%5D&x5=%5Bhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews%2Fuk england devon 67451168%5D&x7=%5Barticle%5D&x8=%5Bsynd nojs ISAPI%5D&x9=%5BBabcock+Devonport+welcomes+more+than+250+recruits%5D&x11=%5B2023 11 19T09%3A22%3A54Z%5D&x12=%5B2023 11

Babcock Devonport welcomes more than 250 recruits

November 19, 2023
XRP Ledger hits major milestone: details

XRP Ledger hits major milestone: details

November 19, 2023