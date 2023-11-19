Latest developments from the Ukraine war.

Both Kiev and Moscow were targeted by enemy drone attacks on the night from Saturday to Sunday, which were largely stopped by anti-aircraft defenses and caused no casualties, according to officials.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using drones against installations on the territory of the Russian Federation has been foiled,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Moscow were particularly frequent in the spring, before and after Kiev’s counteroffensive that began in June – but they have become rare in recent weeks.

According to details provided by the Russian ministry, the drone in question was “destroyed by air defense equipment… over the area of ​​the urban district of Bogorodsky in the Moscow region”.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later indicated on Telegram that the foiled attack “did not cause any damage or casualties”.

Kiev was also a target for the second consecutive night of bombardment by explosive drones launched by the Russian military, according to local officials, who reported an “intensification” of attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 29 of 38 drones launched by Russian forces in the area in the largest night-time drone attack since late September.

On Saturday evening, Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected Russia to increase its attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, aimed at crippling the country’s heating and electricity supplies in the middle of winter.

“The closer we get to winter, the more the Russians will try to make their attacks more powerful,” he warned in his daily address. He called on his army to be “100% effective despite all difficulties, despite fatigue”.

