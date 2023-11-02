Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine's top military leader says war at stalemate and 'beautiful breakthrough' unlikely

Ukraine’s top military leader admits war is at ‘stalemate’

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzny at an event commemorating Ukraine’s Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine on August 24, 2023.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief has admitted that the war against Russia has reached a “stalemate” with some successes and progress in Ukraine’s five-month-long counter-offensive.

Comparing the current state of the conflict to World War I – in which many long and intense battles were fought, sometimes, over areas of a few miles and at the cost of large numbers of lives – Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzny said that the war was extreme. The limit had been reached. Deadlock.

“Like the First World War, we have reached a level of technology that puts us at a standstill,” he told The Economist magazine. He said a huge technological leap would have to be taken to break the impasse.

“There probably won’t be any deep and beautiful success.”

Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive in June, hoping to break Russia’s hold on large swaths of Ukraine’s south and east. However, Russia had several months to consolidate its position in the lead, and Ukraine struggled to overcome deep defensive lines composed of minefields, trench networks and anti-tank obstacles while being buffeted by Russian artillery and airpower. Is.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it needs longer-range weapons, greater air defenses and its own airpower to be able to fight Russia effectively. While its allies have donated huge amounts of equipment, decisions on further installments of weapons such as tanks have been difficult and supplies have been slow.

Ukrainian military personnel receive armored maneuver training on German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks at the Spanish Army training center of San Gregorio in Zaragoza, March 13, 2023.

Zaluzny told The Economist that he had made a mistake in thinking that he could stop Russia by shedding the blood of its soldiers. “That was my fault. At least 150,000 people have died in Russia. In any other country such casualties would have stopped the war.”

According to Ukrainian defense intelligence, Russia has shown that it can quickly mobilize thousands at will and is estimated to have amassed more than 420,000 troops in Ukraine, with soldiers having varying levels of military skills and training. Have degree. For example, some Russian units are composed of former prisoners who have been given reduced sentences and the chance to fight in exchange for payment.

Russia began partial mobilization last year, calling up about 300,000 people. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in October that Russia had no plans for additional mobilization as more than 335,000 people had signed up to fight so far this year.

Highest number of attacks in one day in Ukraine since the beginning of the year

A Ukrainian soldier drives a car near the front line as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine on October 27, 2023.

Russia has stepped up the intensity of its attacks on Ukraine, a minister said, after the country suffered the most attacks in a single day on Tuesday since the beginning of the year.

Russian troops fired on 118 settlements in 10 regions of Ukraine in the past day, causing deaths and casualties, Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said on Telegram on Wednesday.

“This is the largest number of towns and villages affected since the beginning of the year,” he said. “At night, the occupiers launched massive shelling on the territory of Ukraine, there are dead and wounded,” he said.

Klymenko said several regions were targeted, including Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Italian Prime Minister discusses international “fatigue” over Ukraine war with pranksters, Reuters reports

In a phone call with Russian clowns in September, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said there was international “fatigue” regarding the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

She reportedly said, “I see a lot of fatigue on all sides, I have to be honest. We are close to the moment when everyone will understand that we need a way out.”

“The problem is to find a way that is acceptable to both without destroying international law,” he said.

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy.

Meloni also commented that Italy was not receiving enough help from other countries to deal with the large numbers of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

Following a series of similar pranks, two Russians on Wednesday leaked online the 13-minute audio of a call in which they try to get Western politicians and celebrities to make unruly comments.

He reportedly said, “They all agree that Italy alone has to solve this problem. This is a very foolish way of thinking.”

Maloney’s office said the fraudsters had posed as the head of the African Union Commission.

Russia claims any F-16s delivered to Ukraine will only last ‘about 20 days’

Russia’s defense minister claimed on Wednesday that any F-16 fighter jets supplied to Ukraine by the West would last only about 20 days if the Russian air defense system is working effectively.

The United States has said it will begin flight training on F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainian pilots.

In a conference call with military officials, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russian air defense systems had shot down 37 aircraft in the past month and that this was almost double the number of F-16 aircraft delivered to Ukraine by Russia . Western allies.

“That is, by such work, our air defense systems [would have] About 20 days of work,” he said in comments posted on the Telegram account of Russia’s Defense Ministry. CNBC was unable to verify Shoigu’s claims.

Several of Ukraine’s allies in Europe, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Norway, have pledged to supply F-16 jets to Kiev, although timelines for training and supplies, as well as the number of aircraft to be donated, differ. nations and has not yet been fully confirmed.

Denmark is expected to supply 19 jets to Kiev, but delivery will be made in installments and the first six will be delivered in March or April 2024.

Ukraine says Russian warplanes dropped explosives on Black Sea shipping lane

Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russian warplanes had dropped “explosive objects” on potential routes of civilian ships in the Black Sea three times in the past 24 hours, but its shipping corridor was still open.

Ukraine is trying to build a new shipping lane without Russian approval to revive its vital maritime exports. Russia said it would consider any ships as potential military targets after leaving a U.N.-brokered agreement in July that allowed some food exports despite the war.

The first cargo ship to use the new Black Sea shipping lane is seen leaving the southern port of Odessa on August 16, 2023. Ukraine said the first cargo ship to use the shipping lane had left the southern port despite Russian threats that its navy could target the ships. Leaving the country. “The first ship is moving along the temporary corridors established for civilian ships to Black Sea ports,” Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kublyakov said in a statement. (Photo by Stringer/AFP) (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)

“The occupiers continue to terrorize civilian shipping routes in the Black Sea with tactical aviation, dropping explosive objects on possible routes of civilian shipping traffic,” the Southern Military Command said.

“Three such drops were recorded in the last 24 hours. However, the navigation corridor is functioning under the supervision of defense forces,” it said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Southern Command said Tuesday that Russia was regularly dropping guided air bombs, sea mines or other unexploded explosive devices near the corridor, the Suspilne public broadcaster reported.

Ukraine claims two Russian tanks were hit by their own mines

View of a Russian T-72 tank captured hiding in a forest near Kivyashrivka, Ukraine.

Ukraine claimed that two Russian tanks detonated their own mines while retreating after an attempted attack on Ukrainian positions.

“In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy T-72 tanks, returning to the original line after another unsuccessful attack on our position, detonated their own mines,” the Steel Frontier 15th Mobile Border Detachment said on Facebook on Wednesday. “

“One of them exploded immediately, and the other ‘flew’ away, causing damage to the track,” the post said.

The troop said sarcastically that it had sent two drones on the damaged tank to perform “explosive maintenance” and “now both tanks are beyond repair.” CNBC was unable to verify the information in the post.

Defense analysts say the Kupyansk region in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine is one of the war’s hotspots and there has been a significant increase in fighting in the area in recent days. Ukraine says Russian forces are trying to recapture the city of Kupyansk because it is an important logistics hub.

Russia’s Defense Minister claims Ukraine is losing despite NATO’s help

Russia’s Defense Minister claimed on Wednesday that Ukraine is facing defeat despite receiving huge military support from the Western military alliance NATO.

“Despite the supply of new types of NATO weapons, the Kiev regime is facing defeat,” Sergei Shoigu said in a conference call on Wednesday. The grouping of Russian troops is conducting active defense, inflicting losses on the enemy with effective fire. Happening.” News agency RIA Novosti.

Shoigu then claimed that Ukrainian forces were “desperately and unsuccessfully” trying to attack in the Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Kherson directions, but were suffering massive losses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) speaks to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) during the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 30, 2023.

“Ukraine’s forces are being depleted and personnel demoralization is increasing,” Shoigu claimed, without offering evidence. Meanwhile, he said, Russian units were advancing.

Russia has increased the intensity of its attacks on Ukraine, the country’s interior minister said on Wednesday, as the country suffered its highest number of attacks in a single day on Tuesday since the beginning of the year.

Defense experts agree that Ukraine’s counteroffensive, launched in June, has not been as successful as hoped, with the front line shifting little and the fighting remaining highly contested.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the Western Zaporizhia region, while “Russian forces” launched offensive operations near Bakhmut, near Avdiivka in the west, Kupyansk-Svatovye-Kreminna. The offensive continued on the line. southwest of the city of Donetsk, in the Donetsk-Zaporiziya Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast. [region] And advanced near Avdiivka.”

