Latest developments from the Ukraine war.

Advertisement

Ukraine has reported an increase in night-time drone attacks by Russia and accused it of shooting down 38 on its territory – the highest number in more than six weeks.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 29 of the 38 Iranian-made Shahid drones – also known as “kamikaze drones” because they are packed with explosives that detonate when they hit their targets – Apparently fired by Russia.

According to Kiev, this is the largest number of drones launched by Russia during the night attack on September 30.

Ukraine’s emergency services said an energy facility in the southern Odessa region was hit and the resulting fire was immediately extinguished.

The Ukrainian General Staff also confirmed that its forces were “maintaining their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River”.

For more than a year, Ukrainian and Russian forces have been entrenched on both banks of the huge river in the southern region of Kherson, after Russia withdrew its troops from the west bank last November.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly attempted to cross Russian-controlled territory and hold their positions, with Kiev officials finally reporting a “successful” breakthrough last week.

“Our defenders are consolidating their positions and firing at the occupiers,” the General Staff said during a Saturday morning briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said it had shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk border area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he expected Russia to step up attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, aiming to disrupt the country’s heat and power supply during the cold winter months. He claimed that Russia is stockpiling missiles for these attacks.

Last winter, Russian attacks left millions of Ukrainians without power for hours in sub-zero temperatures.

Kiev and Moscow have used attack and reconnaissance drones extensively during the 21-month war.

Source