Ukraine war, Day 612: Rising interest rates put pressure on Russia's economy - EA Worldview

Eight civilians have been injured in Russian attacks on the Kherson region in southern Ukraine since Friday evening.

Last night seven residents of central Kherson were injured and more than a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed.

This morning, an 80-year-old woman suffered head injuries in a Russian attack from the left bank of the Dnipro River. The shelling caused several explosions and fires, damaging houses.

Germany has given another package of military aid to Ukraine.

Support included the IRIS-T SLM air defense system, supplied by III Berlin, and missiles; Ammunition for the MARS II multiple launch rocket system; four armored personnel carriers; TRML-4D air surveillance radar; eight Vector reconnaissance drones; four GO12 ground surveillance radars; and five surface drones.

Since July, the Russian Central Bank has ordered four increases, doubling the key interest rate. Friday’s action lifted the rate to 3%, following an emergency hike of 12% in August after the ruble fell to its lowest point since the early days of the invasion.

The bank said in its statement:

Current inflation pressures have increased to levels substantially above the Bank of Russia’s expectations. Ever-increasing domestic demand is exceeding capabilities to expand the production of goods and provision of services. Inflation expectations remain high. The pace of credit growth remains high at all times.

The announcement came just a day after Russian legislators approved a 68% increase in military spending for 2024.

Russia now devotes about a third of its government spending to the military. Kremlin is contributing 6% of GDP –

10.8 trillion rubles ($112 billion) versus 6.4 trillion rubles ($67 billion) previously allocated for 2023 – in the armed forces.

Source: eaworldview.com