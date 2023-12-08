According to OSINTtechnical, Ukraine was recorded using the Swedish Archer system for the first time in combat.

It states that the Archer could fire more than 8 rounds a minute and hit targets up to 31 miles away.

Sweden has handed over eight of them to Ukraine, the country’s defense minister said last month.

A new video shows Ukrainian troops using the Swedish-supplied Archer artillery system for the first time in Ukraine.

Sweden has delivered eight Archer systems to Ukraine, the country’s Defense Minister Pål Jonsson said last month. According Swedish state broadcaster SVT ,

Using US extended-range GPS-guided M982 Excalibur shells, the artillery system can fire more than eight rounds a minute with a range of more than 31 miles. According to OSINTtechnical An X account run by an analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses.

This is the first footage of its use by a Ukrainian army unit, the analyst said.

Ukrainian forces are now using self-propelled howitzer artillery systems near the front against Russian forces, According to SVT ,

The report failed to specify where, when or which entity was using it.

Stefan Sjöberg, commander of the Swedish Boden Artillery Regiment (A8), said about 100 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained to use the Archer. Told SVT in November.

Sweden is also considering sending JAS39 Gripen fighter aircraft to Ukraine, according to Swedish public radio informed of in September.

According to Business Insider’s Jake Epstein, the powerful and highly capable aircraft could give Ukraine’s air force a much-needed boost. previously reported ,

The delivery of the Swedish Archer systems comes as Ukraine is reportedly running out of Shell ammunition, a decisive element in frontline fighting, and Republicans in Congress are threatening to block further aid.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that Congress’s delay in providing aid to Ukraine “will make it impossible to continue liberating the territory and will create a high risk of losing the war.” According to New Voice of Ukraine ,

