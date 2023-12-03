Ukraine security services say former President Poroshenko plans to meet with ‘Putin’s friend’ Orban

Poroshenko announced on Friday that he was turned away at the border despite having received permission from parliament to leave the country.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s security service said on Saturday that former President Petro Poroshenko was not allowed to leave Ukraine for a planned meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Poroshenko announced on Friday that he was turned away at the border despite having received permission from parliament to leave the country. Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country without special clearance.

The 58-year-old, who lost his re-election bid to current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019, said he planned to meet US House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Polish Parliament during his visit.

But security officials said Poroshenko had also agreed to meet with Orban, who has previously praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and refused to support Kiev’s bid to join the European Union. In a statement on social media, he said such talks would make Poroshenko “a tool in the hands of Russian special services.”

Poroshenko, who called his experience at the border an “attack on unity”, has yet to comment on the allegation that he planned to meet with Orbán.

In a post on Facebook, Poroshenko’s European Solidarity Party denied that he intended to visit Hungary, and stressed that Poroshenko adheres to the same foreign policy concepts as the rest of Ukraine: “After February 24 and the atrocities in Ukraine, there is no question of talks with Putin’s Russia”.

According to the party, the secret service claims were used as a pretext to suppress the opposition, as several other European Solidarity MPs were also barred from leaving the country.

Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relations Zoltán Kovacs said in a post on X that “these political purges are another sign that Ukraine is not yet ready for EU membership”.

‘Zaporizhia on the verge of nuclear accident’

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was on the “brink of a nuclear and radiation accident” on Saturday after it was unable to draw power from two lines connecting it to the local energy grid, the country’s nuclear power operator said.

It said the plant had begun using diesel generators to prevent the plant from overheating before Kiev restored power off-site.

Russia captured the Zaporizhia plant in the early stages of the war. Over the past year, the station has become a focal point of concern for international observers, with both Moscow and Kiev accusing each other of shelling the plant.

In a statement on social media, Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, accused Moscow of “incorrect, inaccurate and often deliberately risky operation of equipment” at the site.

The Associated Press was unable to independently verify the claims.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials are monitoring safety at the Zaporizhia plant, one of the world’s 10 largest nuclear power stations.

Although the plant’s six reactors have been shut down for months, it still needs electricity and qualified staff to operate critical cooling systems and other safety features.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia launched 11 Iranian-made Shaheed drones and a guided cruise missile overnight Saturday, military officials said. All but the missile and one drone were reportedly destroyed by Ukrainian air defense.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said it had shot down two Ukrainian C-200 rockets over the Sea of ​​Azov.

Source