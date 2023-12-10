Ukraine on Saturday condemned Russia’s intention to hold presidential election voting in the occupied Ukrainian territory next year.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that any such voting taking place in the country’s occupied territories would be “invalid and void” and pledged that any international observers sent to monitor the Russian election would “face criminal responsibility.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said, “We call on the international community to strongly condemn Russia’s intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct.”

Lawmakers in Russia on Thursday set March 17 as the date for the country’s 2024 presidential election. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his candidacy for re-election. It is almost certain that he will win another six-year term.

Voting is under consideration in the occupied areas

Russian officials are still considering whether to hold voting in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Moscow illegally annexed four regions in September 2022, but controlled only parts of them.

Putin subsequently imposed martial law in those areas, and Russian lawmakers amended the rules to allow elections in areas where martial law was in place. Russian authorities held elections in the annexed territories for Moscow-established legislatures in September; Ukraine and its Western allies condemned the vote as a sham.

Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, said on Thursday that election officials in conjunction with the Russian military, security forces and Moscow-appointed governors in Ukraine will decide on the possibility of holding a presidential vote by December 12. Ukrainian region.

“After considering all the pros and cons, we will take this decision. If we decide (to hold the vote), the next step will be to adopt a plan to hold elections there,” Interfax news agency quoted Pamfilova as saying. “Of course, it will be somewhat different from voting in Russian regions, the law allows it.”

Russia is planning to hold presidential elections in the Crimea peninsula, which it illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

