The army said Friday its troops had secured several bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

If the claims are true, it is a small but potentially significant strategic advance in the midst of a largely stalemated war.

The Marine Infantry Command’s claims about progress across one of Russia’s most significant obstacles were the first to come directly from the Ukrainian military. Earlier this week, the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed for the first time that Ukraine had gained a foothold on the eastern side of the river.

The wide river is a natural dividing line along the southern battlefield, and has been used to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing toward Russian-held Crimea since Moscow’s military abandoned the area around the city of Kherson in November 2022. Have done.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a report on Friday that troops were trying to push Russian forces away from Dnipro to stop regular shelling of civilian areas on the Ukrainian-held western bank.

Western officials familiar with the intelligence, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information, said Thursday that Ukraine has parts of three brigades across the river and expects to make a slight advantage because the Russians have yet to repel them. Have been unable to.

“The Ukrainians saw an opportunity there and took advantage of it,” one official said. “What we didn’t see is that the Russians were able to push them back from that position.”

For months, Ukrainian troops have begun incursions into Russian-held territory in an effort to pave the way for moving more troops into the Kherson region. In October an Associated Press team watched soldiers set out in inflatable boats under cover of fog to cross the Dnipro.

Shelling and then the sound of bullets could be heard in the distance. At least two soldiers in the boats were shot when they reached shore.

Ukraine did not give a timeline for how long it took to establish its positions across the Dnipro River, or why it decided to announce its achievement this week and whether it indicated that its forces were more stable. Have established your feet.

The gains that could open the way to Crimea are considered small in the overall ground war, which intelligence officials said was essentially stalled despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive that was expected to change the momentum early in the year.

“Neither side is capable of conducting a decisive offensive on the ground in the near future,” one official said.

Ukrainian marines said its troops killed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers and wounded more than 2,200 in a series of operations to establish positions on the eastern river bank. It said it destroyed 29 ammunition stores, two dozen tanks, four dozen armored fighting vehicles, 89 artillery systems, watercraft, command posts and other vehicles.

Ukraine did not disclose its casualties.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov did not directly address reports of Ukraine’s crossing of the Dnipro, but said in the past day that its troops had killed or wounded 460 Ukrainians and destroyed two tanks and 17 vehicles. which were either occupied by Ukraine. Attempt to land on the west coast or river islands.

The Associated Press could not independently verify either side’s battlefield claims.

Zelensky posted photos on social media on Friday of troops in small motor boats arriving on the eastern side, or left bank, of the river.

“The left bank of the Kherson region. Our warriors,” Zelensky wrote. “I thank them for their strength and moving forward.”

