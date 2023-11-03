Ukraine replaces special forces commander, removed officer wonders why

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday appointed a new commander of his special forces, a unit known for conducting military operations in Moscow-held areas, but the officer replaced in the reshuffle said he It is not explained why this is.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky said Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk would now lead the army and described him as “an experienced officer, combat officer and the right person to command.”

The President said that Lupanchuk’s predecessor, Maj.-Gen. Viktor Horenko, who has led the military since July 2022, will “continue to perform special functions” within the Defense Ministry’s intelligence directorate.

Zelensky gave no further explanation for the change.

Horenko said in an interview that he had been told nothing.

“I don’t know the reasons personally. I just want to say that I learned about it from the media,” Horenko told the Ukrainska Pravda news site.

“I talked to the Commander-in-Chief (General Valery Zaluzny), who was also unable to explain it. The Commander-in-Chief was supposed to make a proper presentation, but he said he didn’t. I didn’t understand what Happened.”

The special forces are believed to be behind the most sophisticated operations carried out by the Ukrainian military into Russian-controlled areas, particularly in Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, eight years before Moscow’s full-scale land invasion. Was.

Recent examples are the attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Command in Sevastopol in September and attacks on a patrol ship and a submarine deployed to the peninsula.

The Special Forces are also responsible for military information and psychological operations as well as the organization of resistance in the occupied territories.

Zelensky this week praised Ukraine’s military for reducing Moscow’s military muscle in the Black Sea through increased air and sea drone attacks on Russian military targets.

The president rejected Western criticism that Ukraine’s counteroffensive, launched in June, is moving too slowly.

In an essay published in The Economist magazine this week, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzny said the war had entered a stagnant, waning phase, which was beneficial to Moscow.

(Reporting by Ron Popsky and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Rod Nickel)

