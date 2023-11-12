Ukraine recap: Russia makes major push toward Bakhmut and Avdeevka

(Bloomberg) — Ukrainian military spokesman Volodymyr Fityo said on local TV that Kremlin forces have increased the intensity of attacks near Bakhmut last week. Donetsk was the center of a months-long bitter battle for control of the city. Ukrainian ground forces commander Oleksandr Sirsky said Russia was trying to recapture territory lost around Bakhmut during Ukraine’s summer and autumn offensive. “Enemy attacks are being repelled,” he wrote on Sunday. Separately, Kremlin troops are also stepping up airstrikes around Avdiivka in Donetsk, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, who leads Kiev’s forces in the area, said on Telegram. About 30 attacks were carried out in a day, he said.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency claimed responsibility for an explosion Saturday night in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol that killed three Russian National Guard officers, calling it an “act of revenge.” Russia opened a criminal case for possible terrorism on Saturday after the detonation of an “improvised explosive device” derailed a freight train southeast of Moscow, sending 19 cars off the tracks.

The Washington Post and Germany’s Der Spiegel reported, citing officials in Ukraine and elsewhere, that a senior Ukrainian military officer with deep ties to the country’s intelligence services played a central role in sabotaging the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in 2022 , who were not identified.

