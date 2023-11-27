A Ukrainian unit is modifying decades-old Soviet-era anti-aircraft guns.

The unit told The Daily Beast that the modified gun mounted on a truck could kill dozens of Russians at once.

Ukraine is trying to update and create new weapons to reduce its dependence on imports from the West.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Ukrainian soldiers have converted a Soviet-era antiaircraft gun into a fast-firing ground weapon that can kill dozens of Russian soldiers at a time, the Daily Beast reports.

The artillery battery unit of Ukraine’s 241st Brigade has mounted Soviet-era KS-19 antiaircraft guns on the back of trucks to transport them in and out of combat, the report said.

According to the report, the unit spent three months disassembling the guns and rebuilding them on a mobile platform.

The resulting weapon is one that can strike targets up to 328 feet across and kill dozens of soldiers in a single blast, the report said.

Evgeny Eytvin, a sergeant in the unit, told the Beast that in just three days one gun had “already destroyed 1,000” Russian soldiers.

The KS-19 was first introduced in 1947, a few years after World War II ended, as Business Insider’s Jake Epstein previously reported.

Despite Ukraine’s Western allies supplying it with arms and ammunition, many of the weapons used by Ukraine against Russia are remnants of the Soviet Union.

Russia is also using decades-old equipment in Ukraine.

The 241st Brigade received four KS-19s in March, The Beast reports.

It is also equipping the machines with electronic tablets, which cost $8,000. The tablets work with drones and operators to track and target Russian forces, the report said.

Eitwin told the outlet that the project also includes purchasing four trucks. The money came from the soldiers themselves, donors and friends, the report said.

Eitvin said the Ukrainian government is not able to commit such large sums of money to individual entities for projects.

Ukraine is increasingly investing in building its own weapons as its Western allies have delayed providing some weapons and, Ukraine and many experts say, have not delivered enough to properly push back Russia.

Ukraine is trying to increase its production of missiles, drones and ammunition.

“If Biden makes weapons available, I won’t need these guns,” Eitwin told the Beast.

Ukrainian troops have had to resort to crowdfunding to obtain drones, night vision goggles, medical supplies and other items they say are vital to the war effort.

Ukraine is also concerned about donor fatigue from countries that support it, as well as the impact of other factors such as next year’s US presidential election.

Source: www.bing.com